Delegation for 3.4.25: Ukraine pain — fentanyl — ticket masters — DOGE — RIP Díaz-Balart

Ukraine about-face

Support for Ukraine united most of Florida’s congressional delegation — until last week.

When Russia invaded three years ago, then-Rep. Michael Waltz called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions ”unjust” and penned op-eds laying out a path to victory for Ukraine. Then-Sen. Marco Rubio said America needed to support Ukraine “as long as they are willing to fight.” Sen. Rick Scott, after an address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Congress, said he was “shaken” by images of the war.

“This is a fight for democracy and our security,” Scott told Fox Business in 2022. “The United States must lead the world in both supporting Ukraine and destroying Russia for its horrific attacks and unjust war. Children are dying.”

But following a controversial news conference at the Oval Office with President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy and administration figures, it was clear Republican lawmakers’ affection for Ukraine would no longer be aggressively displayed. Vice President JD Vance accused Zelenskyy of holding a “propaganda tour,” while Trump said Ukraine was “gambling with World War III.” The event rapidly broke down in full view of the world. Rubio and Waltz, now Trump’s Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, respectively, stood in the room largely silent as the chaos unfolded.

The response produced rapid, divided reactions from lawmakers. Democrats in Florida’s delegation condemned the treatment of the Ukrainian leader.

“Putin must be celebrating right now,” posted Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami-Dade Democrat. “What we saw in the Oval Office today was a disgrace. America is less safe and we betrayed Ukraine, our allies and our core values.”

But some Republicans found themselves in a hard spot.

That didn’t include the MAGA wing of the party, which always viewed the war as a regional conflict and Ukraine as a suspect partner. “No funding to Ukraine,” Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, posted after the news conference. “This gross disrespect will not stand. Time for everyone in Congress to drop their Ukraine pins.”

But for Republican critics of Russia, the event created a quandary. Many questioned how Zelenskyy dealt with the situation.

“Why would President Zelenskyy of Ukraine try to negotiate with President Trump and Vice President Vance publicly during an Oval Office press conference? Not a good look,” posted Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican. “Still, America stands ready under President Trump’s leadership to help Ukraine achieve peace; however, we have zero interest in unnecessarily perpetuating a costly and terrible war that has already gone on for far too long.”

Scott’s rhetoric shifted noticeably from the ardent support expressed three years ago.

“Gone are the days of President (Joe) Biden’s weak appeasement policies and global handouts,” he posted. “America is the greatest country in the world — no one gets to lecture our President in the Oval Office and disrespect America’s generosity. President Trump is making it clear the international community must do (its) fair share instead of solely relying on American taxpayers to foot the bill.”

Waltz argued Zelenskyy showed too much reluctance to end the war. “It’s not clear that Zelenskyy truly wants to stop the fighting,” Waltz told Fox News. “He came in, even though he was warned not to, determined to litigate all of that. This was the wrong approach, wrong time in history, and definitely the wrong President to try to do this.”

On ABC News, Rubio called Trump a “peacemaker” and said the nation should be proud of his performance. But the Secretary of State’s cold-faced expression as talks dissolved drew attention itself. It made the Miami Republican the subject of ridicule in the cold open for Saturday Night Live the next night. There, comedian Marcello Hernández impersonated Rubio, responding to Trump jabs by sinking into the furniture and saying only, “No Inglés.”

Halting fentanyl

The House passed the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl (HALT Fentanyl) Act (HR 27) in February. Now, Sen. Ashley Moody is pushing for the bill to be considered in the Senate.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Moody stressed the importance of cracking down on opioids. The comments were featured in a campaign video released on social media.

“Every week, the equivalent of a high school classroom full of students dies from fentanyl overdose deaths,” the Plant City Republican said.

She dramatically asked anyone in the chamber to stand who had lost a loved one to overdose or was law enforcement who had witnessed a family’s loss firsthand. Rows of people stood.

As Florida Attorney General, Moody had previously worked with Rep. Vern Buchanan on similar legislation in prior Congresses. Buchanan, a Longboat Republican, cheered the passage of the HALT Fentanyl Act in the lower chamber.

“These deadly drugs are destroying lives and families not only in our backyard in Southwest Florida but across the country,” he said. “I’m pleased to see the House take action with the HALT Fentanyl Act to crack down on these dangerous drugs and keep them out of our communities.”

The bill passed the House by a vote of 312 to 108. Democratic Reps. Kathy Castor and Maxwell Frost were the only members of Florida’s congressional delegation who voted against it.

Moody now wants to get the bill to the President’s desk. She criticized former President Joe Biden for inaction while noting that his administration did support the increase in permanently classifying fentanyl as a Schedule I narcotic.

“We have to do something,” Moody said. “It’s our responsibility. And not just do something at some point in time after we lose hundreds of thousands more people. Right now.”

Paper trail

Many veterans have relied on paper reimbursements from the Veterans Affairs Department. Sen. Rick Scott wants to make sure they can continue to use the system they have employed for years,

The Naples Republican introduced the Preserving Access to Patient Reimbursement (PAPR) Act with Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat. Lawmakers said it was necessary as the federal department transitioned to a web-based system so that those without internet access or familiarity with computers would not be left behind.

“Our veterans are American heroes who have put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms as Americans,” Scott said.

“They have sacrificed so much on behalf of the country and shouldn’t have to face unnecessary hurdles at the VA, an agency designed to provide the support they earned. This bill provides a simple fix that makes it easier for our veterans to get their reimbursements by ensuring paper files are available for those with limited access to or experience with computers or online-based systems.”

Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, will carry the bill’s House companion with Rep. Chris Pappas, a New Hampshire Democrat.

Fair Medicaid

Rep. Neal Dunn led a letter from a dozen Florida Republicans calling on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr., to reconsider a Biden administration decision on Medicaid in Florida.

The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2022 approved a new supplemental payment program for Florida but then announced a sweeping audit of the program’s financing. Dunn said Democrat-controlled states didn’t face the same scrutiny from the federal government and that Floridians suffered as a result.

“This latest action by CMS is part of a larger, troubling saga of CMS playing games with my home state while leaving similar programs in Democrat-led states untouched,” Dunn, a Panama City Republican and professional physician, said:

“For the last three years, CMS has subjected Florida to undue scrutiny and hardship despite having previously approved the state’s supplemental payment program to assist Medicaid providers. This effort would force Biden-era policies into the language of the waiver and are inconsistent with President Trump’s conservative agenda. I respectfully urge Secretary Kennedy to intervene by revoking this Biden-era guidance in the waiver and end the targeting of the state of Florida.”

Local heroes

Two Vero Beach heroes had their names included in the Congressional Record following a speech by Rep. Mike Haridopolos. The Indian Harbor Beach Republican honored Col. Anthony Young, president of the Indian River Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and Judie Kent, a Vero Beach nurse credited with saving a motorcycle crash victim’s life roadside, in separate remarks.

He celebrated Kent’s effort shortly after the February rescue.

“Her swift response stabilized his wounds and she is credited with saving the man’s leg, and possibly even his life,” Haridopolos said. “It is selfless acts like these that exemplify the best of our community, and I am honored to recognize Judie’s heroism here today.”

He noted Young, in addition to his military service, had also served as Vero Beach’s Mayor and on its City Council.

“Most recently, under his leadership as president of the Indian River Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, Tony spearheaded the creation of a permanent memorial for local WWII veterans, ensuring that their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” the Congressman said.

DOGE hits Florida?

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is cutting programs that are especially vital in parts of the Sunshine State, and Democratic lawmakers in Florida are up in arms.

Reps. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat and Frost, an Orlando Democrat, led a letter blasting potential cuts to NASA’s budget. The missive to Trump and Personnel Management Office Acting Director Charles Ezell suggested that these cuts could delay the Artemis crewed space flight missions to the moon and Mars.

“We believe the reported cuts to NASA’s budget and personnel would be unlawful because Congress has already appropriated these funds specifically for NASA,” the letter reads: “We are particularly concerned to hear about the reported layoffs at the Kennedy Space Center, where over 100 dedicated employees have lost their jobs amid a staffing crisis.

“Reports indicate that more cuts could be on the way. These cuts could hinder our nation’s ability to sustain momentum in our pursuit of a moon landing, Mars exploration and broader space initiatives.”

Frost also commented on layoffs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), including reports of facility closures at the National Weather Service, which houses vital forecasting operations.

“In Florida, we know just how lifesaving NOAA’s forecasts and emergency alerts are during hurricane season. Everyone, not just those who can afford it, deserves access to accurate, real-time weather information,” Frost said.

“Last year, I flew with the Hurricane Hunters into the eye of Hurricane Milton and saw firsthand how NOAA’s data works to save lives. Farmers, scientists, emergency responders, and entire communities depend on this data. When you take away funding and push out experienced professionals dedicated to protecting our communities, lives are immediately put at risk and rebuilding that knowledge will take years. These cuts aren’t about efficiency — they’re about privatizing every aspect of our lives and well-being, leaving everyday people behind while billionaires get tax breaks.

Castor, a Tampa Democrat, similarly questioned whether DOGE’s penchant for layoffs will harm Floridians, especially with hurricane season on the horizon.

“Slashing the National Weather Service’s workforce cripples its ability to warn and protect the public, endangering millions of Americans — especially those in coastal and storm-prone regions like the Tampa Bay area,” she said. “These cuts are not just irresponsible; they are deathly dangerous. Trump misled the country when he said Project 2025 wouldn’t be inflicted on hardworking Americans. Privatization of the NWS and NOAA leaves us more vulnerable and less able to live resilient lives.”

Ticket master

Taylor Swift fans complained last year that despite the cheapest seats at Miami shows being advertised at around $129, processing fees caused consumers to pay double that or more. Bilirakis wants to lead a bipartisan effort to bring transparency to the ticket booth.

The House Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade Subcommittee Chair introduced the Transparency In Charges for Key Events Ticketing (TICKET) Act with Rep. Jan Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat.

The bill, as written, would require venues and services to advertise the total price of tickets, including all fees. It would guarantee full refunds for canceled events or the choice of replacement tickets or refunds in the event of postponements and put protections in place to fight websites selling fake admission stubs or speculatively selling tickets the seller doesn’t have in hand.

“There is nothing more disappointing for an avid fan than being lured into the prospect of an affordable ticket to see his or her favorite sports team or band only to learn later in the checkout process that the final price tag is significantly higher,” Bilirakis said. “Our pro-consumer bill brings much-needed transparency to the whole ticketing industry, and I’m committed to working toward reforms that protect consumers and provide certainty in the marketplace.”

Watchdog … or weapon?

Some delegation members have embraced the effort to slash the federal government. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, jumped on board calls to remove the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and filed legislation to eliminate the financial sector watchdog agency.

Donalds said the agency, a product of the bank regulation Dodd-Frank Act passed during the Great Recession, only served as a “left-wing tool to stifle domestic economic growth, target political opponents, and prevent the development of competition.” He recalled that the agency was initially led by now-Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat. Donalds noted it routinely tried to extend its authority too far.

“Constructed outside of Congressional oversight and funded directly by the Federal Reserve, the CFPB is the very definition of the corrupt, unelected bureaucracy that has so greatly damaged our nation,” Donalds said. “It is well past time that Congress abolish the CFPB and unleash American prosperity.”

Attack DOGE

When Rubio gave his first speech as Secretary of State, he gave a shoutout to Rep. Lois Frankel, the rare Democrat who made a trip to Foggy Bottom for the event. But the West Palm Beach Democrat’s latest message to the one-time delegation member was more barbed.

Frankel, the Ranking Member of the House National Security, Department of State and Related Programs Appropriations Subcommittee, led a letter to Rubio demanding a detailed update on U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) funding after the DOGE attacks.

“The Trump Administration’s sledgehammer termination of thousands of State Department and USAID programs — without congressional input or a meaningful review — is wrong,” Frankel said. “Foreign assistance is not a handout; it is a strategic investment. At less than 1% of our federal budget, these programs prevent conflict, combat terrorism, strengthen our economy and promote democracy abroad.”

The letter seeks a detailed list of every canceled grant, award, program and the criteria used to justify nixing the effort. She also wants a timeline for when changes go into effect and clarification about the relationship between USAID and DOGE — along with the ties to foreign aid and Congress.

Dream path

While Trump has amplified plans for mass deportations, he also signaled in January he would support a path to citizenship for those who immigrated to the U.S. as children. Rep. María Elvira Salazar announced she will spearhead a bipartisan effort to create such a process.

“This country has no better opportunity than now to give the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers who have lived among us as friends, family, and members of our communities the dignity they were promised many years ago,” the Coral Gables Republican said. “I am proud to co-lead the American Dream and Promise Act because it’s time for Dreamers and their families to live in the Promised Land as Americans.”

She filed the bill (HR 1589) with Rep. Sylvia Garcia, a Texas Democrat. The legislation, as written, would grant Dreamers temporary protected status for 10 years and defer any deportation proceedings. It would also create a process for obtaining lawful permanent resident status.

Meanwhile, Dreamers would be eligible for federal financial aid, preventing the federal government from penalizing states that offer in-state tuition to such individuals.

“Our nation cannot afford to lose the small-business owners, the talent, the artists, the aspiring public servants, and the drive that Dreamers bring. If that’s not American, I don’t know what is.”

The bill does seem more friendly to immigrants than Trump’s January remarks. While he called for a 10- to 12-year path for Dreamers, he made it clear that he’s open to conversation about children.

“We’re going to morph into it — it’s going to happen,” Trump told the press in remarks covered by The Wall Street Journal. “It’s a nice thing to have the incentive after a period of years, being able to become a citizen.”

Remembering Lincoln

A former member of Florida’s delegation died this weekend. Longtime Rep. Lincoln Díaz-Balart, one of the co-founders of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute Chair, has died. The Miami-Dade Republican was 70.

Díaz-Balart’s brother, Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, confirmed the former lawmaker’s passing.

“Defender of the silenced and oppressed, author of the democracy requirement for the lifting of U.S. sanctions against the Cuban dictatorship, and the author of the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act (NCARA), Lincoln’s legacy of achievement will endure for generations, Díaz-Balart said in a lengthy statement.”

But in a sign of the strong bipartisan ties the elder Díaz-Balart forged in Congress, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, spoke on the House floor before honoring the late Congressman with a moment of silence. She was surrounded by a dozen members of the state delegation, half Democrat and half Republican.

“Lincoln was a fierce patriot,” Wasserman Schultz said. “He championed many issues important to our community, our country and our continent, but few, if any, fought any harder for a free and democratic Cuba. Whether as a Democrat or, later, as a Republican, he was always a guiding light in this fight for freedom in Cuba and around the world. I’m so grateful I was able to serve with him for six years and then continue our work with his brother.”

On this day

March 4, 1801 — “Thomas Jefferson inaugurated in Washington” via Monticello.org — Jefferson emerged from the Conrad and McMunn boardinghouse, where he had been residing for several months. Jefferson broke the precedent set by John Adams and George Washington, who had worn elegant suits and swords for their inaugurations. The tall, 57-year-old Virginian wore the clothes “of a plain citizen without any distinctive badge of office” and walked the short distance to the unfinished Capitol. Jefferson arrived to find the Senate Chamber “so crowded,” an observer noted, that “not another creature could enter — there was near a thousand persons within the walls.” Noticeably absent was Adams, who had left town in the middle of the night.

March 4, 1997 — “Bill Clinton forbids funding of human clone studies” via The Washington Post — Warning against the temptation “to play God,” President Clinton banned federal funding of human cloning research and asked privately funded scientists to halt such work until a national bioethics commission reviews what he called the “troubling” legal and ethical implications. The President’s order, effective immediately, came 10 days after Scottish scientists reported they had cloned a sheep named Dolly from adult cells and two days after researchers in Oregon revealed they had bred a pair of rhesus monkeys from cloned embryo cells.

