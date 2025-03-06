Melissa Nelson: Raising awareness of United Way of Florida — a call to action 

In Florida, one in three families lives one paycheck away from disaster. These families are part of the ALICE population, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. ALICE families live above the poverty line but below a comfortable level of financial security. They are an essential part of our workforce, yet their struggles are often overlooked.

As an organization dedicated to addressing the needs of ALICE families, the United Way of Florida has determined four areas for meaningful reforms, legislation, and overall support in 2025: childcare and early learning; veterans; behavioral health; and economic mobility. These issues impact all Florida communities, and addressing them can uplift every Floridian.

Child care and early learning: According to the Florida Chamber report Untapped Potential in Florida, $911 million in tax revenue is annually missed due to childcare issues. Childcare is critical to both the recruitment and retention of our workforce and is needed to support and develop sustainable talent for a healthy state economy. By expanding income eligibility for childcare and early learning subsidies to more working families, Florida can improve literacy and decrease learning disparities.

Veterans: While Florida has made strides toward becoming one of the most veteran-friendly states, many veterans continue to endure financial hardship. Florida can fund additional Veterans Service Officer positions and strengthen outreach efforts to hard-to-reach populations, including young veterans and female veterans, to raise awareness that they are eligible for benefits and specialized programs.

Behavioral health: ALICE Families experience significant stress due to financial instability with the constant threat of a crisis that can severely impact their emotional, behavioral, mental, and physical well-being. A report from the Florida Chamber of Commerce highlights that 75% of children with mental health challenges who receive care do so in primary care settings. Our state should continue making preemptive investments in behavioral health services and increase access to trained behavioral health professionals in dedicated mental health settings.

Economic mobility: In 2023, the Florida Legislature approved the Live Local Act, which dedicated record funding to affordable housing. This year, in an effort to promote development of diverse and robust housing options and preserve existing affordable housing stock, we can build upon that success. We can work to reduce local zoning and land use barriers; create and expand tax incentives; review income eligibility thresholds; and streamline local development processes. We can also support economic mobility through efforts to ensure access to high-quality fresh food products.

At United Way, we are fueled by a simple vision for Florida’s families: When a child wakes up from a stable night of sleep in their own bed, has a good breakfast and goes to school ready to learn so they can one day pursue some form of higher education, we can break the cycle and put more Floridians on the road to financial freedom.

We encourage Florida policymakers to champion ALICE families. Each of Florida’s 29 local United Ways stands ready as a resource to promote policies that improve the health, education, housing, and financial stability of our communities. Let’s work hand in hand to ensure that every Floridian has the opportunity to thrive.

___

Melissa Nelson is president and CEO of United Way of Florida.