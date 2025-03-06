An Oct. 7 survivor’s story moves hearts in Tallahassee

On Ash Wednesday, an interfaith group of residents and leaders – including Rep. David Borrero – packed into Tallahassee’s Congregation Shomrei Torah to hear the testimony of Gal Cohen-Solal, a survivor of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, when the tranquility of his Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel was shattered as the community found itself under siege by Hamas terrorists.

The visit was organized by Faces of October Seventh, whose mission is to combat antisemitism through face-to-face connection, address a systemic lack of media coverage and bring Oct. 7 survivors to communities worldwide to share their personal testimonies.

Cohen-Solal did just that and more.

He shared his account of the 30 harrowing hours he faced with his wife and three children, including the unimaginable challenges as they fought to stay alive amid the chaos. He described the horrifying reality of terrorists storming the kibbutz, targeting civilians and leaving devastation in their wake. He and his family relied on instinct, resilience, and each other to endure the ordeal.

And their ordeal isn’t over.

Even after help arrived nearly seven hours after they had first entered their safe room, they remained in survival mode for more than a day, unsure of what dangers still lurked outside. To this day, his children are left with fears of what might come next. Though his family ultimately emerged from the nightmare alive, the experience left an indelible mark on them, as it did on so many others who lived through that day.

Gal also shared the stories of some of his family members and friends who didn’t survive Oct. 7 or its aftermath.

One of these accounts was of a cousin, Shaul Greenglick, an aspiring singer who served as a captain called up as a reserve in Gaza. Gal highlighted Shaul’s humanity with a photograph of him aiding an elderly Palestinian woman to safety and shared how this very kindness is what led to Shaul’s death.

Given intel of terrorists in a building, Shaul’s unit was concerned about the presence of civilians. Instead of an airstrike, they went in on the ground with the intent of avoiding civilian casualties. But the building was set up as a trap and exploded when they entered.

A young man’s dreams were cut short and their family shattered.

Cohen-Solal’s key message to the audience was clear: the world must remember Oct. 7. He urged each person in the room to take a part of his story and pass it on, ensuring that the truth of what happened is never forgotten. His testimony served as both a personal account of survival and a broader call to action, reminding those in attendance of the ongoing resilience of the Israeli people in the face of terror and adversity.

By the time he finished speaking, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room. Overcome with emotion, the audience rose to their feet in a standing ovation, a powerful display of both sorrow and solidarity. Cohen-Solal’s story had not only moved them but also left a lasting impact, ensuring his message would be carried forward.

“As I sat in the room with my wife and our 10-month-old baby, listening to Gal Cohen-Solal recount the unimaginable horrors he and his family endured, I was deeply moved – not just as a legislator, but as a father, as a husband and as a person of faith,” said Borrero. “His testimony was a stark reminder that the pain of Oct. 7 is not in the past; it is still very much alive. We must ensure that the world does not look away. This issue transcends politics. It is about humanity, justice and standing against evil. The stories we heard tonight must be shared so that truth prevails and history never forgets.”