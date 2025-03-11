Delegation for 3.11.25: Closing time — clock block — Turkey time — storm warning — homecoming

Shutdown looms

Republicans’ total control of Washington hasn’t eliminated the brinkmanship of budget negotiations. That will be on display today as the House votes on Speaker Mike Johnson’s budget, a measure he hopes to pass with Republican votes alone and the backing of President Donald Trump.

Johnson has the GOP caucus, including Florida Republicans, behind him. However, many made clear that the proposal landing on the floor today, which still has $1.7 trillion in discretionary spending, should be an initial step toward slowing spending. With a government shutdown looming if Congress can’t pass a budget by Friday, most said this budget needs to pass.

“I will be voting to pass the Continuing Resolution this week to keep the government running and give President Trump and my Congressional Republican colleagues and I the time needed to enact real, conservative fiscal reforms,” said Rep. Daniel Webster, a Clermont Republican.

“While I generally oppose short-term funding measures, the alternative – allowing Democrats to shut down the government – would only create instability and distraction. The CR ensures that we avoid unnecessary disruptions and stay focused on securing our border, reining in wasteful spending and strengthening our economy. My colleagues and I will continue to fight to restore fiscal responsibility, and I remain committed to delivering long-term solutions that put America first.”

However, with a 218-214 party breakdown in the House, Johnson can only afford to lose one Republican vote if all Democrats vote against the measure. And all Democrats appeared poised to do just that.

All members of the minority caucus have signaled no votes as the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency lays off workers in Washington and across the country, including many in Florida. And Democrats expect Republicans to come for popular programs like Social Security and Medicare.

“Today, I filed an amendment to the House Republicans’ Continuing Resolution that clarifies it DOES NOT give the President authority to reduce funding for Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid,” posted Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat. “Surely nobody will take issue with this.”

But nobody expects the House to pass any Democratic amendments.

Even with that, concerns remain about whether Johnson has the votes of his entire caucus. Punchbowl News reported Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, voiced continued concerns about spending in a GOP Whip meeting on Monday.

However, Trump on Truth Social said he supports the House Freedom Caucus (absent Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie), which may portend narrow passage in the House.

All the current maneuvering serves as an opening act for the budget as it heads to the Senate. Republicans enjoy a 53-47 majority, but rules require 60 votes to pass any substantial legislation.

“If the Democrats use the procedural tools that are available to them and they have, they can slow it down,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune explained at a conservative summit in Washington last week.

At the same summit, Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, said he had confidence Thune could rally the necessary votes to get the budget to the President’s desk. “He’s got to figure out how to get reconciliation done and the debt ceiling, and we’ve got a government shutdown March 14,” Scott said. “But he’s doing a fabulous job. We’re trying to bring everybody together.”

Protest punishment

​​A year after anti-Israel protests disrupted campuses in Florida and across the country, Scott wants to hold any schools accountable if they tolerate antisemitism.

Florida’s senior Senator re-introduced the Preventing Antisemitic Harassment on Campus Act, a bill he led last year with now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

If passed, the legislation would withhold any federal funding for higher education institutions that allow protests that allow discrimination in violation of the Civil Rights Act. Scott said that would put legislative teeth behind Trump’s recent promise to withhold $400 million in funding for Columbia University, where Jewish students said they were targeted on campus.

“Following Iran-backed Hamas’ attack on Israel, we saw a drastic rise in antisemitic attacks in the United States with anti-Israel mobs taking over campuses, and we’ve seen an unacceptable failure from leadership at higher education institutions to take action to condemn these mobs and protect Jewish students,” Scott said.

“Jewish students were afraid to go to class, fearful of the violence these pro-terrorist mobs threatened. That can’t happen. President Trump is completely right to withhold federal funding from higher education institutions that refuse to enforce the law on their campuses and enable antisemitic hate to flourish, and I’m proud to lead this bill to build on his efforts.”

The bill also came as Immigration and Customs Enforcement reportedly revoked the green card of a Palestinian student who led protests, as reported by the Times of Israel.

Time change

Sen. Ashley Moody officially jumped onto the “Lock the Clock” movement, co-sponsoring Scott’s Sunshine Protection Act and calling for an end to twice-yearly time changes.

“As a baseball mom, I enthusiastically support an extra hour of sunlight. Why miss out on daylight when we could be outside with our families enjoying all that Florida has to offer?” the Plant City Republican said. “This legislation also has long-term benefits that help our farmers, support healthier families and safer neighborhoods, all while growing the economy. I am proud to join my colleagues to support the Sunshine Protection Act. It is time to end the twice-yearly change for good and lock the clock.”

The bill would freeze the clocks on daylight saving time year-round, which the Florida Legislature has advocated since 2018.

Rep. Vern Buchanan, the Republican co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation, made a renewed call for the legislation to pass this year, just as most Americans resent their analog watches and microwave clocks yet again.

“There are tremendous health, economic and productivity benefits to making daylight saving time permanent,” Buchanan said.

“It’s clear that Americans want to do away with changing their clocks twice a year, and my bill will end this outdated practice. Just recently, we’ve had very promising conversations with House leadership, Energy and Commerce committee members and administration officials about holding hearings and acting on my bill this Congress. Florida lawmakers have already voted to make daylight saving time permanent, and Congress should pass the Sunshine Protection Act to move Florida and the rest of the country to year-round daylight saving time.”

In the past, Trump has supported ending the changing of clocks, but recent media remarks have signaled reluctance to do so.

Safer pregnancies

Two female lawmakers are working across the aisle to make pregnancy safer for expectant lawmakers.

Reps. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, and Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, will spearhead the Preventing Maternal Deaths Reauthorization Act. The legislation would support state-led efforts to maintain coverage for maternal health through pregnancy, delivery and postpartum care. That includes addressing disparities in access that produce disparities in outcomes for some communities.

“The maternal health crisis demands urgent action, and the Preventing Maternal Deaths Reauthorization Act is a necessary step toward protecting mothers and babies across the country,” Cammack said.

“This bipartisan legislation renews our commitment to addressing maternal mortality by supporting Maternal Mortality Review Committees, fostering better data collection, and equipping health care providers with evidence-based best practices. Every mother deserves access to safe, high-quality care throughout her pregnancy and beyond. I’m proud to join my colleagues in reintroducing this bill in the 119th Congress, and I urge swift passage to make meaningful progress in saving lives and strengthening families.”

The bill is co-sponsored by Republican Reps. Buddy Carter of Georgia and Ryan Mackenzie of Pennsylvania and Democratic Reps. Diane DeGette of Colorado and Robin Kelly of Illinois.

“The maternal health crisis demands action, and Congress must do its part to ensure that every mom has access to the care they need before, during and after pregnancy, keeping families healthy and whole,” Castor said.

“The Preventing Maternal Deaths Reauthorization Act is a bipartisan product that passed through the Energy & Commerce Committee and the full House with near unanimous support in the 118th Congress and should have already been signed into law. This legislation will help more moms have safe pregnancies and assist local community organizations in Florida to improve the quality of care for new and expecting mothers. This reauthorization will strengthen lifesaving initiatives that use research, prevention, and evidence-based best practices to meet the needs of pregnant and postpartum women in America.”

Turkey talk

Following years of tension between Turkey and Western nations, Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Palm Harbor Republican, said the nation should not be considered part of Europe.

The Greco-American Congressman led the Congressional Hellenic Israel Alliance, along with co-Chair Brad Schneider, an Illinois Democrat, in introducing the Turkey Diplomatic Realignment Act. If passed, the bill would direct the State Department to reclassify Turkey from European and Eurasian Affairs to New Eastern Affairs, categorizing the nation as an ally of Russia and Iran rather than Greece and other European nations.

Bilirakis said that seemed appropriate considering Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s actions and rhetoric.

“Turkey has consistently demonstrated a complete disregard for following international law,” Bilirakis said. “Erdoğan repeatedly acts contrary to American interests, with his dangerous behavior contributing to the instability of the region. The time has come for official U.S. foreign policy to more accurately reflect the realities of this hostile regime’s conduct and for Erdoğan to be held accountable.”

Groups allied with Greece, the European nation sharing a border with Turkey, agreed with the action.

“Turkey has made a clear choice: it no longer sees itself as a European nation, nor does it act as a committed ally of the West,” said Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council Endy Zemenides. “Yet, U.S. diplomatic structures have failed to adjust, allowing Turkey to retain an influence in our foreign policy that no longer reflects its actions or trajectory.”

Grid security

At a House Energy and Commerce Energy Subcommittee hearing, Rep. Laurel Lee raised concerns about whether Florida’s power grid is reliable enough and the consequences of its failure for the nation.

“Ensuring the reliability and affordability of our electric power system is crucial for our national security, economy, and well-being of our communities,” the Thonotosassa Republican said at a meeting last week while questioning energy experts.

“As you may know, my home state of Florida is the nation’s second-largest producer of electricity. With rapid population growth, increased manufacturing, and advances in technologies, including AI and data centers, our electricity demand and production will only continue to rise.”

She said the nation needs to be able to scale its power grid for growth.

“It is imperative that our electric grid is prepared to meet this growing demand for power,” Lee said. “Our generation and transmission systems must be reliable and resilient, with the ability to ensure continuous power supply and respond quickly to unforeseen circumstances and changes in demand. I look forward to speaking with our witnesses today about current-day challenges in the electricity sector and how Congress can best address them.”

Preventive care

As Chair of the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee, Buchanan long championed finding ways to reduce the nation’s medical needs.

The Longboat Key Republican just re-launched the Congressional Preventive Health and Wellness Caucus with Rep. Gwen Moore, a Wisconsin Democrat. The lawmakers also just filed two pieces of bipartisan legislation to reduce obesity within the military.

“With federal health care spending exceeding $4 trillion per year and obesity affecting approximately 42% of American adults, it’s clear that more needs to be done to address this growing health care crisis,” Buchanan said.

“Obesity not only places a tremendous strain on our health care system but also directly impacts military readiness. I’m proud to work with Rep. Moore to relaunch the bipartisan Congressional Preventive Health and Wellness Caucus and introduce critical legislation to combat obesity within our military. Together, these efforts will strengthen our nation’s health, enhance military preparedness and help ensure the United States remains the world’s strongest and healthiest nation.”

One bill filed by Buchanan and Moore would direct the Defense Department to develop a strategy and educational campaign to combat obesity in the military. Another would require the agency to study the extent to which obesity has contributed to in-service injuries and medical discharges from the military and the associated costs.

“Obesity is a growing issue in all populations, including in our Armed Forces. More than one in five active-duty service members have obesity,” Moore said, stressing the impact health issues have on military readiness.

Best, not always cheapest

The House unanimously passed a bill filed by Rep. Byron Donalds, the Bipartisan Safe and Smart Federal Purchasing Act (HR 856), which aims to reform how federal contracts are awarded for national security issues. The bill cleared the chamber on a 417-0 vote.

“As a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, ensuring proper governance and efficiency in federal operations are paramount concerns of mine,” said Donalds, a Naples Republican.

“Federal procurement processes — although often overlooked — are critical to the operation of our government and necessitate comprehensive assessment.”

The bill would make clear that the federal government goes not just with the lowest bid for contracts but with the lowest cost proposal that meets minimum performance requirements. Donalds said it will allow contractors who can offer innovative services to land contracts even if their proposals are not the cheapest.

“Simply put, affordability considerations and associated national security risks of procurement procedures must be thoroughly evaluated,” Donalds said. “I am once again proud to receive the unanimous, bipartisan support of my colleagues on this common sense proposal and look forward to its successful passage on the floor of the United States Senate.”

Cancer screenings

As Medicare comes under financial scrutiny, Moskowitz signed onto a bipartisan effort to expand coverage. The Parkland Democrat said the federal program needs to cover multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests and will cos-sponsor the Nancy Gardner Sewell Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act with Reps. Jodey Arrington, a Texas Republican, and Terri Sewell, an Alabama Democrat.

“As too many Florida families like my own know firsthand, cancer is a disease that doesn’t discriminate — but multi-cancer early detection tests offer an incredible opportunity to help fight it,” Moskowitz said.

“These are innovative, lifesaving tools, and there’s no reason that seniors on Medicare shouldn’t have access to them if they can help catch cancer before it spreads. I’m proud to be standing with colleagues on both sides of the aisle and more than 500 organizations from around the country to push for this critical bill that will continue to advance our ongoing fight against this terrible disease.”

Forecasting trouble

Florida Democrats spoke out in unison against proposed cuts to the National Weather Service. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Democratic co-Chair of Florida’s congressional delegation, sent a letter to Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought criticizing DOGE recommendations to push back on forecaster layoffs.

“Florida is ground zero for climate change-driven extreme storms, and I’m appalled President Trump is weakening our nation’s weather forecasting resources and inviting needless added risk to property and lives,” Wasserman Schultz said.

“I crafted this letter to protect NOAA and the NWS without partisan rhetoric so my Republican colleagues could comfortably join forces with us. Sadly, they refused to unite around our residents’ safety. I hope they speak privately with the President to head off this reckless effort. If they don’t, I pray that none of them have reason to regret not speaking up.”

Every Democrat representing Florida in Congress signed onto the missive, though no Republicans joined the letter.

“We urge you to reconsider these reductions and ensure that NOAA and the National Weather Service maintain the staffing and resources necessary to fulfill their vital mission,” the letter reads. “Investments in weather forecasting and emergency preparedness are essential to our national security and economic stability, and we strongly oppose any actions that weaken our ability to protect lives and property from natural disasters.”

Homecoming

Rep. Carlos Giménez is the only member of Congress born in Cuba, but the Miami-Dade Republican had not returned to the island since he was a child. That changed last week when the 71-year-old traveled to Guantánamo Bay as part of a congressional delegation to assess migrant facilities.

“For the first time in 64 years, I was able to visit the country of my birth,” Giménez said. “I am beyond honored to represent our community in Congress and to have been on the only liberated part of Cuba: Guantánamo Bay.”

Giménez’s family fled the island in 1959 when he was 6 months old after the Fidel Castro-led revolution that overthrew President Fulgencio Batista.

He returned with a group led by House Armed Services Chair Mike Rogers, an Alabama Republican.

“As a Member of the Armed Services Committee, I received a firsthand look at the rapid progress President Trump has made to prepare Guantánamo Bay as a staging ground for violent criminals in our country illegally, as they are repatriated to their respective countries of origin.

“I look forward to continuing working closely with President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, our Cuban exile community, and the brave men and women inside the island to extinguish the murderous Castro regime.”

On this day

​​March 11, 1862 — “Abraham Lincoln strips George McClellan of status as general-in-chief” via the Encyclopedia Virginia — Lincoln was especially nervous about the capital’s defense — McClellan’s plan put Joseph Johnston’s forces between Washington and the bulk of Union forces — and after some initial confusion about troop numbers, the President held back a third of McClellan’s men. The general lost even more troops when Confederate General Robert E. Lee, in a successful attempt to divert attention away from Richmond, dispatched Stonewall Jackson to the Shenandoah Valley. This, combined with McClellan’s concern over a split command, led to his increasingly acrimonious relationship with Lincoln.

March 11, 1941 — “Lend-Lease Act military bases in Europe passes” via the National Archives — In the 1940 Presidential Election campaign, Franklin Roosevelt promised to keep America out of the war. Nevertheless, he wanted to support Britain and believed the United States should serve as a “great arsenal of democracy.” Following up on his campaign pledge and Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s appeal for arms, Roosevelt proposed to Congress a new military aid bill. The plan proposed by FDR was to “lend-lease or otherwise dispose of arms” and other supplies needed by any country whose security was vital to the defense of the United States.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.