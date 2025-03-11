Club for Growth PAC, which backed Ron DeSantis in 2018, gives early endorsement to Byron Donalds

The conservative Club for Growth PAC isn’t wasting any time endorsing in the nascent race for Florida Governor.

The organization is backing U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds even before First Lady Casey DeSantis has decided to run.

“Rep. Byron Donalds is a proven constitutional conservative who has consistently demonstrated his commitment to pro-growth economic policies, school freedom, and limited government principles,” said Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh. “Club for Growth PAC is proud to have supported Rep. Donalds since his first election to Congress in 2020, and we look forward to electing him as Florida’s next Governor.”

This is the second shot in the arm for the Naples Republican this week.

Polling from Fort Lauderdale-based survey, research and strategic consulting firm Fabrizio Lee & Associates, which Donalds hired for his campaign, finds Donalds leading First Lady DeSantis 34% to 30%. That lead stretches to 45% to 22% when respondents are informed that Donald Trump backs Donalds.

When voters know of the Governor backing the First Lady as well, Donalds leads 38% to 28%.

As a television presenter, Casey DeSantis took the unusual step of brandishing a Club for Growth mug during a Jacksonville television hit in 2013. Her endorsement of the group didn’t translate to her potential run a dozen years later. But it may have helped Ron DeSantis get the endorsement in 2018 against Adam Putnam in the GOP gubernatorial Primary.

Additionally, Club for Growth boosted Ron DeSantis as a Trump opponent in 2023. The then-candidate and current President vowed “retribution” at that point. Their polling tested a Trump-Ron DeSantis race as far back as 2022. Of course, the ultimate verdict was given by Iowa voters, who went with Trump in last January’s caucuses.

This time around, the group is steering clear of the DeSantis brand even before it’s an option.