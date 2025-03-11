March 11, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Club for Growth PAC, which backed Ron DeSantis in 2018, gives early endorsement to Byron Donalds
Byron Donalds hits the trail hard for Trump.

A.G. GancarskiMarch 11, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Alexis Calatayud’s tax credit legislation moves through first committee

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

J. Scott Angle: Innovation is a bet on American farmers, a path to global competitiveness

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Lori Augustyniak: The real story behind Florida’s insurance market

byron donalds
The Congressman gets help from a group that had backed the Governor in the past.

The conservative Club for Growth PAC isn’t wasting any time endorsing in the nascent race for Florida Governor.

The organization is backing U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds even before First Lady Casey DeSantis has decided to run.

“Rep. Byron Donalds is a proven constitutional conservative who has consistently demonstrated his commitment to pro-growth economic policies, school freedom, and limited government principles,” said Club for Growth PAC President David McIntosh. “Club for Growth PAC is proud to have supported Rep. Donalds since his first election to Congress in 2020, and we look forward to electing him as Florida’s next Governor.”

This is the second shot in the arm for the Naples Republican this week.

Polling from Fort Lauderdale-based survey, research and strategic consulting firm Fabrizio Lee & Associates, which Donalds hired for his campaign, finds Donalds leading First Lady DeSantis 34% to 30%. That lead stretches to 45% to 22% when respondents are informed that Donald Trump backs Donalds.

When voters know of the Governor backing the First Lady as well, Donalds leads 38% to 28%.

As a television presenter, Casey DeSantis took the unusual step of brandishing a Club for Growth mug during a Jacksonville television hit in 2013. Her endorsement of the group didn’t translate to her potential run a dozen years later. But it may have helped Ron DeSantis get the endorsement in 2018 against Adam Putnam in the GOP gubernatorial Primary.

Additionally, Club for Growth boosted Ron DeSantis as a Trump opponent in 2023. The then-candidate and current President vowed “retribution” at that point. Their polling tested a Trump-Ron DeSantis race as far back as 2022. Of course, the ultimate verdict was given by Iowa voters, who went with Trump in last January’s caucuses.

This time around, the group is steering clear of the DeSantis brand even before it’s an option.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousByron Donalds wants to fix the insurance market. But Gov. DeSantis says things are improving already

nextDelegation for 3.11.25: Closing time — clock block — Turkey time — storm warning — homecoming

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories