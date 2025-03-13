Jacqui Carmona launches consulting, strategic advocacy firm Carmona Advisors

Veteran consultant and lobbyist Jacqui Carmona is launching her own firm, Carmona Advisors.

The women-led boutique firm will specialize in government consulting, lobbying, and strategic advocacy across various industries, including transportation, development, labor, and environmental issues. The firm aims to blend comprehensive strategy with grassroots advocacy, focusing on bipartisan collaboration to address complex policy challenges.

The launch was hailed by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, County Commission Chair Anthony Rodriguez and City of Miami Commission Chair Christine King, all of whom expect Carmona’s success to continue in the new venture.

“Jacqui Carmona is a home-grown leader who deeply cares about community and the launch of her new firm is a testament that through hard work and determination many things are possible. Jacqui’s understanding of local government and her ability to build coalitions have significantly contributed to the success of key community projects,” Levine Cava said. “Her commitment to improving our community is evident in every project she takes on and the lasting impact she has been able to effect.”

Carmona most recently worked at Rubin Turnbull & Associates, one the top lobbying shops in the state, and her new firm is starting out with good tidings from her former employer.

“Jacqui Carmona’s expertise and strategic approach have been invaluable in advancing major initiatives and projects, which is why we know she will succeed as she makes a mark in the industry with the launch of her firm,” firm Chair Bill Rubin and Managing Partner Heather Turnbull said in a joint statement. “We are excited to see her growth and look forward to partnering with her in South Florida and across the state.”

Carmona previously served as Political Director for AFSCME Florida, where she built bipartisan coalitions to advance workforce priorities across the state. This experience has shaped her firm’s philosophy: that effective advocacy must be both strategic and community centered.

“Launching Carmona Advisors is about more than just starting a new lobbying firm, it’s about reshaping government relations to reflect the kind of impact and leadership our communities deserve,” she said. “As a woman-led firm, we’re proud to bring fresh energy, creativity, and genuine relationships to the table. We’re here to get real things done and to leave Miami Dade and South Florida better than we found it.”