March 13, 2025
Specialized virtual mental health treatment program for veterans expands to Florida

March 13, 2025

American Soldiers and US Flag. US Army
Veterans, service members, and first responders in Florida can now enroll in the program.

Originally launched for veterans and service members in Wisconsin, Rogers Behavioral Health’s Fire Watch program has expanded to Florida and opened eligibility to first responders.

The program was developed based on lived experiences of Veterans with the goal of helping people heal from moral injury — psychological distress arising from experiences violating a person’s moral code. “We began this program by supporting our internal Veterans experts and hiring Veterans to utilize their lived experience and professional expertise to serve those who have served us,” said Cindy Meyer, MSSW, Rogers’ President and CEO.

Fire Watch is a virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) that provides treatment tailored to individual’s needs. Fire Watch patients can participate in virtual treatment in the comfort of their own homes, improving accessibility which is key to providing treatment to undeserved and rural parts of the state. The program meets three hours a day, three to five days per week.

“Providing easily accessible services, as well as our efforts to eliminate mental health stigma, will be so impactful in helping them heal and live life to the fullest” said Tabitha Lennon, director of operations for Rogers’ Miami and Tampa clinics.

The program’s foundation is built on the principle of peer support, recognizing that veterans and first responders often find it easier to open up to others who have shared similar experiences.

The length of time an individual will be in the program varies based on their individual treatment goals and success in meeting those goals. Patients are involved in the treatment planning process from Day 1 until discharge.

Ranked the most veteran-friendly state, Florida has the third largest veteran population in the nation behind California and Texas. Not only will this program become a resource for Florida’s veterans, but the expansion to first responders allows more of Floridians who have faced high-stress, traumatic situations daily to receive the care they need.

