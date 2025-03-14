Ryan Chamberlin bill to crack down on suspects fleeing law enforcement ready for House floor

A bill that would increase penalties for those who flee or attempt to elude law enforcement is heading to the House floor.

The House Judiciary Committee advanced the measure (HB 113) by a 19-1 vote. Ocala Republican Rep. Ryan Chamberlin introduced the bill, aiming to address the dangers that law enforcement officers and Floridians face on roadways from high-speed pursuits.

“Members, we have a problem. Many of you remember that last year we bowed our heads in a moment of silence for State Trooper Zachary Fink, who was killed in a high-speed pursuit,” Chamberlin said. “The suspect, who initially got away, was driving at twice the speed limit. Trooper Fink then picked up the pursuit, after the suspect made a U-turn into the opposite direction of highway traffic.”

Chamberlin noted that the pursuit ended in tragedy when Fink was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

“Trooper Fink followed, turning directly into the path of a tractor-trailer,” Chamberlin said. “The truck driver passed away at the scene, while Trooper Fink was air-lifted to the hospital where he died. Trooper Fink was 26 years old. Currently under Florida law, criminals are continuously pushing the limits of our laws, putting civilians and law enforcement officers in danger in regard to high-speed chasing.”

Chamberlin argued that current penalties are not sufficient to deter high-speed pursuits.

“The bill was brought to me by my local Sheriff and Lieutenant Paul Bloom, Sheriff Billy Woods. We’ve had several conversations about this problem,” Chamberlin said. “The penalties just haven’t been enough. Since 2020 in Marion County Sheriff’s Office alone, they’ve documented over 1,100 high-speed chases. That’s almost one every day and a half. … The numbers really increase across the whole state.”

Orlando Democratic Rep. Bruce Antone asked how the bill would address law enforcement pursuits when the officer is in an unmarked vehicle.

In response, Chamberlin said the bill does require that law enforcement vehicles have some sort of insignia on their vehicles so people can identify that it belongs to law enforcement.

Homestead Democratic Rep. Kevin Chambliss also raised concerns over incidents where vehicles pretending to be law enforcement had been pulling over other drivers.

“In Miami-Dade County, we have high-speed chases all the time. It’s a very, very serious issue,” Chambliss said. “So, I definitely understand and accept the purpose of the bill. However, interestingly enough, in Miami-Dade County, we have also had fake police officers pulling people over. You can Google it. … It’s a concern.”

William Smith from the Florida Police Benevolent Association and the Florida Highway Patrol, was a proponent of the bill and addressed the questions concerning unmarked vehicles.

“I’ll give a little more insight to some of what my agency does. If it’s an unmarked vehicle that started a pursuit, and other vehicles join in or other marked units, they would take over the pursuit and the unmarked vehicle would fall to the rear,” Smith said.