Gov. DeSantis appoints Amanda Levy-Reis, James Stewart to 20th Circuit Court bench

Two Southwest Florida lawyers are now donning robes, courtesy of appointments by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis has named Amanda Levy-Reis of Bonita Springs and James Stewart of Naples to the 20th Judicial Circuit Bench.

They’ll succeed Judges Joseph Fuller and James Sloan, respectively.

Levy-Reis, who holds a Juris Doctor from Stetson University, has worked as a staff attorney for the nonprofit Florida Rural Legal Services since 2023. She previously was a law clerk for the U.S. District Court.

Stewart comes to his judgeship after working since 2022 as the Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney in the 20th Circuit. He’s been with the State Attorney’s Office since 2007, having earned his Juris Doctor from Northeastern University.

Fuller informed DeSantis of his intention to resign in an April 5, 2024, letter. His resignation was effective Dec. 31.

“It has been my honor and privilege to have served the citizens of the great state of Florida into my eighteenth and final year as a Circuit Judge,” he wrote.

Sloan did the same in a letter on Sept. 13, 2024.

“I have done my utmost to uphold the high standards of the court, maintain integrity and rule justly and fairly,” he wrote. “I have appreciated the opportunity to serve and look forward to a new chapter in my life.”

Sloan stepped down from the bench Nov. 30. He had been a Judge since 1992.

DeSantis selected Levy-Reis and Stewart from a list of 11 candidates the 20th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission recommended.