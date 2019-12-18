Impeachment fatigue a factor in Florida, Mason-Dixon poll says

The push to impeach President Donald Trump is a political loser with Florida voters as 2020 nears.

This is the message from a Mason-Dixon Poll of Florida voters, which shows impeachment underwater, polling as badly as the President himself.

The survey of 625 registered voters, phoned from Dec. 11 to Dec. 16, showed that a full 50% of those polled oppose impeachment and removal.

In the same poll, 50% of those surveyed regard Trump unfavorably. However, results indicate impeachment fatigue among some key demographics.

While 46% of those surveyed are in support, the drag is with independent voters, who oppose impeachment 53% to 41%.

Given that the Trump victory in Florida was predicated on motivating historically unlikely voters to show up for him, these results suggest those swing voters are unconvinced by the impeachment drumbeat.

The gender divide reflects that while a majority of women favor impeachment, the +9 in that demographic doesn’t measure up to male opposition. Just 38% of men support removing the President, with 57% opposed.

Regionally, impeachment plays well in Southeast Florida, where 57% are in support. However, in swingy Tampa, the concept is underwater (47-48). And in Central Florida, 54% of those polled oppose impeachment.

These results jibe with national polls. The Trump campaign polled 30 swing districts, and impeachment was a loser in that survey, with 53% opposed.

Though an internal poll, the respected Tony Fabrizio handled the survey.