Violent Crime and Drug Control Council laments funding shortfall

On Wednesday, FDLE’s Violent Crime and Drug Control Council had its last teleconference of the year, the first meeting since April.

It was brief.

At issue: a lack of funding.

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ budget has no money for the group in it, leaving real questions about the path forward.

“The Governor recommends the budget but the Legislature passes the budget. We haven’t had funding probably for a decade … we’re unable to do the job we’re charged to do without some funding,” said Chairman Bernie McCabe, the 6th Circuit State Attorney.

“The only way we can be meaningful and effective is if we get some money,” McCabe added.

McCabe asked for comment from the Council, but no one said anything.

The Council was devised in 2001, as a way to address the twinned problems of violent crime and drug control, with grants to local governments.

The intent of the 14-person panel was to look at drug trafficking and illicit money laundering and the like.

A report is due and will be provided, but McCabe suggested there won’t be much on it.

The council was a priority of former Gov, Rick Scott, who asked for $4 million in his last budget as Governor for FY 2019. But that money didn’t get into the budget.

The 2018 report from the group points to a lack of resources hampering its mission.

“Due to budgetary constraints, the Council has only funded victim/witness protection reimbursement requests since September 2008. In 2018, the Legislature continued authorization for FDLE to use trust funds to support

victim/witness protection reimbursement requests. The Council funded 22 victim/witness protection and relocation reimbursement requests totaling $71,692.08 in 2018. These totals decreased compared to 2017 funding of 29 victim/witness protection reimbursement requests totaling $84,222.54.”

We have reached out to DeSantis’ office for comments on the lack of funding, and our question has been received and is being researched; we await response.