Cricket Wireless holiday giveaway lands in Miami

A dozen Miami families have been gifted more than $1,000 just before the holiday season as part of a promotional event by Cricket Wireless.

The “12 Days of Cricket” event provided those families with a $1,000 Visa gift card, a new LG Harmony 3 smartphone with one year of free Cricket Wireless service and a $75 Publix gift card that can be used for a holiday meal.

The wireless company is issuing those gifts to 144 families across 12 American cities this holiday season. Each of those families was nominated by their community.

Among the list of Miami winners were Shawntae Williams (pictured above), Timesha Shepard, Jessica Garces and Mario Oria.

The “12 Days of Cricket” giveaway is part of Cricket Wireless’ corporate giving program, “Cricket Cares.”

“Cricket is committed year-round to making a significant impact in its communities by providing grants for entrepreneurs, supplies for families recovering from natural disasters and devices and services to nonprofit organizations that provide STEM-related educational programs for youth,” read a release from the company.

The “12 Days of Cricket” event will wrap up by Saturday.

In addition to Miami, the company has already given gifts to families in Boston, Minneapolis, Phoenix, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Sacramento. On Friday, additional winners will be announced in Atlanta and the Dallas-Fort Worth area, followed by the final round of recipients being named in Baltimore on Saturday.