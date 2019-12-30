Connect with us

Federal Headlines

With focus on animal protection, Vern Buchanan sees five bills signed into law in 2019

Federal Headlines

No. 19 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Bill Young

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott alarmed after Chinese national arrested trespassing at NAS Key West

Federal Headlines

Republican U.S. disturbed by Mitch McConnell's impeachment remark

Federal

Florida, feds still working on timber money

Federal Headlines

After holiday message delivered to military from Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo
President Trump signs PACT Act into law. Source: U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan's office.

Federal

With focus on animal protection, Vern Buchanan sees five bills signed into law in 2019

Legislation also tackled opioid crisis, retirement benefits.

on

Horses won’t be on the menu in America, thanks to legislative language introduced by U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan.

Provisions originally included in Buchanan’s Safeguarding American Food Exports Act were signed into law as part of a consolidated appropriations bill.

That makes the bill one of five the Sarasota Republican managed to get to the Oval Office and signed by President Donald Trump in 2019.

Buchanan touted the bipartisan nature of the legislative victories this year.

“We have far more that unites us than divides us,” Buchanan said. “We need more civility and less partisanship in Washington.”

Work on issues with broad support made for a successful session for Buchanan, despite this being the first time in nearly a decade he went to Washington part of the minority caucus. But a seat on the powerful Ways and Means Committee and knowledge of the process achieved over the course of seven terms let Buchanan get legislation across the finish line.

Often, legislation that originated in Buchanan’s office ended up on Trump’s desk as part of larger bills.

His Fentanyl Sanctions Act passed as part of the National Defense Authorization. That lays out economic penalties for Chinese pharmaceutical companies knowingly shipping synthetic opioids into the U.S.

The Retirement Security for Workers Act, which expands availability of benefits packages, and the Rescuing Animals With Rewards Act, which boosts bounties on poachers, were signed as part of budget bills.

But he also got legislation passed all on its own. He championed a ban on extreme forms of animal abuse, the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, along with Boca Raton Democrat Ted Deutch, and went to the Oval Office as the President signed the bill into law.

In total, Buchanan’s office said the Representative has seen 22 initiatives signed into law over the course of three presidential administrations. A dozen of those were signed into law by Trump.

But Democratic President Barack Obama also signed six Buchanan bills into law. And even as a freshman lawmaker, Buchanan saw four initiatives passed under Republican President George W. Bush.

In this article:,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.