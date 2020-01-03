Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Resiliency legislation, moving through Senate committees, filed in House

Headlines Influence

Debuting today: The latest edition of INFLUENCE Magazine — featuring Florida's Politician of the Year, the Golden Rotundas and more

Headlines Influence

Lauren Book wants commercial driving schools to add curriculum on human trafficking

Headlines Influence

No. 1 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Rick Scott

Headlines Influence

No. 2 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Richard Corcoran

Headlines Influence

No. 3 on the list of Florida Politicians of the Decade: Marco Rubio
Storm-flooded St. Augustine, pictured, exemplifies the need for a statewide resiliency strategy. 

Headlines

Resiliency legislation, moving through Senate committees, filed in House

The bill already has momentum in the Senate.

on

On Friday, the House version of a Senate bill that establishes parameters for the statewide Office of Resiliency was filed.

HB 1073, filed by St. Johns County Republican Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, would create a Statewide Office of Resiliency in the Governor’s office and create a Statewide Sea-Level Rise Task Force.

The language in the Stevenson bill matches a Senate committee bill that is already moving through the process, legislation that codifies the Resiliency Office.

In July, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Dr. Julia Nesheiwat as Florida’s first Chief Resilience Officer.

In the media release announcing her appointment, Nesheiwat, a Lake County native, used the once-verboten phrase “climate change.” This word choice signaled a philosophical break from the policy under the previous Governor, who was coyly dismissive of the concept.

The committee bill also establishes a sea-level rise task force that will include Nesheiwat, the Chief Science Officer from the Department of Environmental Protection, and others.

DEP would also administer a $500,000 budget for studies conducted or evaluated by the task force.

Also included in the task force: one appointee each from the House Speaker and Senate President, and representatives of the Department of Transportation, Division of Emergency Management. Department of Agriculture, Division of Fish and Wildlife, and Department of Economic Opportunity.

The task force sunsets in 2023. It convenes in 2020, with recommendations due by Jan 1, 2021.

The Senate version has two more committee stops: Environment and Natural Resources and Appropriations.

Stevenson’s bill has yet to get committee references; however, with the measure being a clear priority of the Governor, it should have momentum.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.