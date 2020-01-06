Personnel note: Former Deputy CIO Heath Beach joins tech advisers Kaleo Partners

Florida-based technology and growth strategy firm Kaleo Partners is adding former deputy state Chief Information Officer Heath Beach to its rapidly expanding team.

Beach, an IT veteran, brings to Kaleo a wealth of experience by way of a variety of roles throughout state government.

As deputy CIO, Beach oversaw the state’s data center and MyFloridaNet, its private network. He managed Public Safety Communications, which includes the Statewide Law Enforcement Radio System, worked as chair of the state E911 Board, with continuing oversight to move Florida to Next Generation 911 as well as emergency support functions.

The deputy CIO role and the Division of State Technology (DST) formed earlier this year after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law reorganizing IT services and reshaping the existing Agency for State Technology. DeSantis appointed Beach to the newly created position when DST began in July.

Heath also worked as Florida’s single point of contact for the national public safety broadband network FirstNet, becoming chair of the FloridaNet Board.

“Throughout my public service, I’ve done my part to make things better in each of the roles I’ve held. But the roles were narrowly focused either by function or geography,” Beach said in a statement. “It wasn’t until I met the founders of Kaleo Partners that I realized I could make a bigger impact across various functions, such as technology, public safety, communications, etc., by connecting clients with customers at all levels of government across the country.

“Add to that the fact Kaleo Partners shares the same passion for improving the health, safety, and quality of life for all; it made for an easy decision to join their team.”

Glenn Kirkland and Jon Menendez are founders of Kaleo Partners. The duo each has over a decade of public and private sector experience in policy, budget and procurement.

Early on, Kirkland and Menendez identified that real results occur at the intersection of business and government. They turned that business value and results-oriented purpose into the foundation of Kaleo, which drives sales through government advocacy — creating tangible value for both clients and customers, more than just activity.

Kaleo works with both Fortune 500 companies and entrepreneurial startups.

“Heath is a proven leader and innovator and will bring extensive insight and capabilities to Kaleo clients and customers alike,” the company said in a statement. “Heath’s knowledge and approach to transforming government and creating business value through achievable outcomes will deliver results for government and its constituents.”