Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

Augustus Invictus extradited on kidnapping charge

Federal Headlines

John Rutherford accused of racism after 'Ayatollah sympathizer' comments

Federal Headlines

Leo Valentin reports collecting $250K in fourth quarter

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.9.20

2020 Headlines

Southwest Florida politicos turn out for Heather Fitzenhagen's congressional campaign kickoff

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville City Councilman Matt Carlucci makes midnight call for Brian Hughes' resignation
Mug shot from Rock Hill, S.C., Police Department of Augustus Sol Invictus.

Headlines

Augustus Invictus extradited on kidnapping charge

Former Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate drew national attention in Charlottesville

on

Former Florida Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate and avowed white nationalist Augustus Sol Invictus has been extradited from Brevard County to South Carolina to face charges that he kidnapped his family at gunpoint and took them to Florida.

Invictus, formerly an Orlando lawyer whose specialties included criminal defense of defendants reputed to be white supremacists and neo-Nazis, now is being held in the Rock Hill, South Carolina, jail. He was served with arrest warrants for kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

He’s slated to have a bond hearing Thursday afternoon at the Rock Hill Municipal Court.

The complaint was filed by his wife, who told Rock Hill police that on Dec. 12, he put a gun to her head to force her and their children into a car and to go to Jacksonville with him. She told police she was able to escape in Jacksonville and return, with their children, to South Carolina.

Invictus was arrested Dec. 29 in Brevard County.

Invictus, 36, gave the Brevard Sheriff’s Office a home address in Ocala. He had moved to South Carolina sometime after 2016 after being accused of sexual battery and domestic battery in Orange County.

In 2016 he had sought the Libertarian Party nomination to run for the U.S. Senate against Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. He was defeated in the party’s primary by Paul Stanton of Deland.

Invictus then emerged as a leader of the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalists, white separatists, neo-Nazis, and other radical elements in Charlottesville, Va. Invictus was credited with drafting the core tenants behind the rally.

His U.S. Senate campaign and his public life before and since have been marked by unusual behavior and statements. They have included his declaration that he drank goat’s blood in a cleansing ceremony; took LSD and recorded his experiences in journals posted online; his online audio journal of rambling diatribes on issues ranging from eugenics to a new civil war; claims that he was being harassed and even assaulted by Antifa, the FBI, and others; and previous allegations against him alleging sexual battery, domestic violence, threats to others, and violence.

Beginning in 2016, Invictus and the Libertarian Party of Florida were involved in a hostile and public war of words, charges and threats. Some party officials tried to sanction or even oust him. The battle ended with his quitting the party in 2017. He then became a Republican.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Thomas Knapp

    January 9, 2020 at 8:58 am

    “Former Florida Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate”

    Please stop lying.

    The Libertarian US Senate candidate in the year Invictus sought but failed to become a Libertarian US Senate candidate was Paul Stanton.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.