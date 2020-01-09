Augustus Invictus extradited on kidnapping charge

Former Florida Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate and avowed white nationalist Augustus Sol Invictus has been extradited from Brevard County to South Carolina to face charges that he kidnapped his family at gunpoint and took them to Florida.

Invictus, formerly an Orlando lawyer whose specialties included criminal defense of defendants reputed to be white supremacists and neo-Nazis, now is being held in the Rock Hill, South Carolina, jail. He was served with arrest warrants for kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a crime of violence.

He’s slated to have a bond hearing Thursday afternoon at the Rock Hill Municipal Court.

The complaint was filed by his wife, who told Rock Hill police that on Dec. 12, he put a gun to her head to force her and their children into a car and to go to Jacksonville with him. She told police she was able to escape in Jacksonville and return, with their children, to South Carolina.

Invictus was arrested Dec. 29 in Brevard County.

Invictus, 36, gave the Brevard Sheriff’s Office a home address in Ocala. He had moved to South Carolina sometime after 2016 after being accused of sexual battery and domestic battery in Orange County.

In 2016 he had sought the Libertarian Party nomination to run for the U.S. Senate against Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. He was defeated in the party’s primary by Paul Stanton of Deland.

Invictus then emerged as a leader of the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally of white nationalists, white separatists, neo-Nazis, and other radical elements in Charlottesville, Va. Invictus was credited with drafting the core tenants behind the rally.

His U.S. Senate campaign and his public life before and since have been marked by unusual behavior and statements. They have included his declaration that he drank goat’s blood in a cleansing ceremony; took LSD and recorded his experiences in journals posted online; his online audio journal of rambling diatribes on issues ranging from eugenics to a new civil war; claims that he was being harassed and even assaulted by Antifa, the FBI, and others; and previous allegations against him alleging sexual battery, domestic violence, threats to others, and violence.

Beginning in 2016, Invictus and the Libertarian Party of Florida were involved in a hostile and public war of words, charges and threats. Some party officials tried to sanction or even oust him. The battle ended with his quitting the party in 2017. He then became a Republican.