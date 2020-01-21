Former Homeland Secretary Jeh Johnson backs Chad Klitzman for Broward Supervisor of Elections

Jeh Johnson, the former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, says he is backing Chad Klitzman in the 2020 contest for the Broward County Supervisor of Elections.

Johnson is among a list of new individuals backing Klitzman’s campaign obtained by Florida Politics.

Johnson served as Homeland Secretary under the Barack Obama administration. That office is responsible for protecting the integrity of the U.S. election system.

“Chad Klitzman is an impressive and dynamic lawyer who will excel as Broward’s next Supervisor of Elections,” Johnson said in a statement on the endorsement.

“Chad’s enthusiasm for this position and his home county is infectious. I endorse Chad’s candidacy for Broward Supervisor of Elections because I know he will ensure that our elections are secure and every legitimate vote is counted. Chad’s education, experience and energy are exactly what Broward needs in a Supervisor of Elections.

“Under Chad’s leadership, I am confident the Broward elections office will lead the way in getting out the vote, protecting the vote and counting the vote.”

Klitzman is a lawyer who most recently worked on securities and corporate finance law at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in New York City. He also wrote and co-produced the Netflix movie “Candy Jar.”

“Secretary Johnson has a unique appreciation for the cybersecurity and election integrity issues we face as a nation,” Klitzman added in a statement on the endorsement.

“It means a lot to have the Secretary’s support at a time when we need a Supervisor of Elections equipped to tackle the very real threats we face to the electoral process.”

Klitzman received an internship in the White House during the Obama presidency, working at the White House Office of Management and Administration.

Ellie Schafer — former Special Assistant to the President for Management and Administration and the former Director of the White House Visitors Office — also announced her endorsement of Klitzman on Tuesday.

“Chad is a logistics expert who shines in high-pressure, high-stakes situations,” Schafer said.

“As part of my team, Chad managed dozens of volunteers, fostered a positive visitor experience for hundreds of thousands of guests and helped us carry out the White House’s most logistically challenging events. I have no doubt the Broward elections office will thrive with Chad at the helm.”

Former Coconut Creek Mayor Lisa Aronson said she’s backing Klitzman in the five-person field as well. Also competing for the Supervisor of Elections Post are Ruth Carter-Lynch, Mitchell “Mitch” Ceasar, Timothy Lonergan and Bamon Joevahn Scott.

Klitzman added a whopping $72,000 in November, his first month as a candidate. That was thanks in part to a $50,000 self-loan.

He added just over $8,000 in December, narrowly edging Ceasar as the top fundraiser that month.

Ceasar — who also added $50,000 to his campaign — maintains the overall cash-on-hand lead. He has more than $108,000 remaining, though he has been raising money since June. Klitzman is second, with just over $75,000 on hand.