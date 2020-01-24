Connect with us

Michael Bloomberg has already made a splash in the Democratic presidential race, narrowly making the ballot in Florida’s primary.

Mike Bloomberg set to appear in Sunshine State for weekend visits to Tampa, Miami

Bloomberg will be joined by several current and former mayors during those stops.

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is traveling to Florida this weekend for a quartet of campaign stops in Tampa and Miami.

On Sunday, Bloomberg is appearing in Tampa for a 10 a.m. meeting with Mayor Jane Castor at Trip’s Diner, located at 6416 N Florida Ave.

Later that morning, he’ll hold an organizing event at Embarc Collective, 802 E Whiting St.

That second event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn will join Bloomberg along with supporters from the area.

Bloomberg will then travel to Miami for a pair of events.

At 4:00 p.m., Bloomberg will appear at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center and Tauber Academy for a “United for Mike” organizing event. That venue is located at 20400 NE 30th Avenue.

Bloomberg will wrap up his Florida visit with an organizing event featuring former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine. That event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at 2215 NW 1st Place.

Diaz was recently named a National Political Co-Chair and Florida Co-Chair for the Bloomberg presidential campaign.

“I admired Manny’s innovative work as the mayor of Miami, and we had the chance to work together on a number of big issues, including gun violence and climate change,” Bloomberg said in a release earlier this week.

“He was an early member of our national coalition of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, and he has remained a good friend. He and I share a common-sense approach to policy and government, and we’re honored to have him become part of our campaign leadership team.”

Online markets have rated Bloomberg the most likely candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November, according to bettors.

Bloomberg is pursuing a unique campaign strategy by skipping early states such as Iowa and New Hampshire and pouring his resources into Super Tuesday, which takes place on March 3. Florida’s primary takes place two weeks later, on March 17.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

