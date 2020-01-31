Airbnb expects to host 70,000 visitors for Super Bowl LIV in South Florida

Airbnb says its hosts in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are expecting 70,000 visitors in anticipation of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Those bookings are expected to generate approximately $26 million for hosts, according to the company’s internal data cited in a Thursday news release.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be competing on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“These historic numbers indicate Airbnb has changed the game for big-event travel to South Florida,” said Tom Martinelli, Airbnb’s Florida Policy Director.

“We’re proud to be stewards of healthy and sustainable travel to our region.”

Airbnb’s latest numbers show around 20% of listings in the area are still available. The company says the average daily rate for listings is under $190 for the region. That compares favorably to hotel rates for the game, which are running above $500 per night.

The 2020 numbers are also a sharp increase from last year’s contest in Atlanta. Airbnb says its hosts for that game welcomed about 14,000 guests, generating $4 million in income.

Hard Rock Stadium is located near the border of Miami-Dade and Broward. The venue normally plays host to Miami Dolphins home games.

Airbnb shared data showing the top origins of guests set to visit South Florida ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. New York City topped the list, followed by Buenos Aires, Argentina and Chicago.

Santiago, Chile came in fourth, followed by Atlanta, Los Angeles, Toronto, Brooklyn and London. San Francisco rounded out the top 10.

It’s not clear whether those individuals are fans of the two teams, are traveling to experience the parties leading up to the game or are in town for some other reason.

But Airbnb says it’s been preparing for the influx of travelers. The company has set up a specialized customer support team should any problems arise.

South Florida last played host to the Super Bowl in 2010. The game between the Chiefs and 49ers begins at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.