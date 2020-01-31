Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Airbnb expects to host 70,000 visitors for Super Bowl LIV in South Florida

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 1.31.20: Witnesses? — water cash — Huawei — Everglades — SCOTUS

Headlines Influence

Florida activists push for state ratification of US Equal Rights Amendment

Headlines South Florida

Dave Aronberg creates web portal to ease access to Jeffrey Epstein records

Federal Headlines

Vern Buchanan calls for suspension of flights from China

2020 Headlines

With lack of serious challenge, Al Lawson fundraising in low gear

Headlines

Airbnb expects to host 70,000 visitors for Super Bowl LIV in South Florida

Those bookings are expected to generate approximately $26 million for hosts.

on

Airbnb says its hosts in Broward and Miami-Dade counties are expecting 70,000 visitors in anticipation of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Those bookings are expected to generate approximately $26 million for hosts, according to the company’s internal data cited in a Thursday news release.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will be competing on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“These historic numbers indicate Airbnb has changed the game for big-event travel to South Florida,” said Tom Martinelli, Airbnb’s Florida Policy Director.

“We’re proud to be stewards of healthy and sustainable travel to our region.”

Airbnb’s latest numbers show around 20% of listings in the area are still available. The company says the average daily rate for listings is under $190 for the region. That compares favorably to hotel rates for the game, which are running above $500 per night.

The 2020 numbers are also a sharp increase from last year’s contest in Atlanta. Airbnb says its hosts for that game welcomed about 14,000 guests, generating $4 million in income.

Hard Rock Stadium is located near the border of Miami-Dade and Broward. The venue normally plays host to Miami Dolphins home games.

Airbnb shared data showing the top origins of guests set to visit South Florida ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. New York City topped the list, followed by Buenos Aires, Argentina and Chicago.

Santiago, Chile came in fourth, followed by Atlanta, Los Angeles, Toronto, Brooklyn and London. San Francisco rounded out the top 10.

It’s not clear whether those individuals are fans of the two teams, are traveling to experience the parties leading up to the game or are in town for some other reason.

But Airbnb says it’s been preparing for the influx of travelers. The company has set up a specialized customer support team should any problems arise.

South Florida last played host to the Super Bowl in 2010. The game between the Chiefs and 49ers begins at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 2.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.