Daily ‘moment of silence’ requirement up today in House, Senate

Legislation that would require schools to offer non-denominational “moments of silence” will be heard by Senate and House committees on Tuesday.

The House legislation (HB 737), sponsored by Rep. Kim Daniels, a Jacksonville Democrat, gets its first hearing in the PreK-12 Innovation Subcommittee Tuesday morning.

The bill would have two committee stops after Tuesday before hitting the House floor.

Discussing the bill last year, Daniels noted that “200 synagogues are backing that bill.”

“I was approached by some of the rabbis and I thought it was a great opportunity for people to work together. I’m excited. This is not about a prayer, this is a moment of silence,” Daniels asserted.

“Often,” Daniels added, “we have moments of silence after tragedies. This is just saying you never can tell, somebody gathering themselves and getting in the moment could change something from happening.”

The Senate version passed its first committee stop last week.

Ocala Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley‘s bill (SB 946) got a 6-1 favorable recommendation by the Education Committee, and has Judiciary at 12:30 Tuesday, followed by Rules.

The bills would require public school principals to compel teachers to offer time for silent reflection at the beginning of the school day.

This proposal would replace the current statute, which calls for a “brief meditation period.”

Silence would be compulsory for at least one minute, but no more than two minutes.

“The Legislature finds that in the hectic society of today, too few persons are able to experience even a moment of quiet reflection before plunging headlong into the activities of daily life. Young persons are particularly affected by the absence of an opportunity for a moment of quiet reflection,” the bill contends.

“The Legislature finds that our youth, and society as a whole, would be well served if students in the public schools were afforded a moment of silence at the beginning of each school day,” the language adds.

As well, the bill says that each teacher “shall encourage parents to discuss the moment of silence with their children and make suggestions as to the best use of this time.”

The bill makes no provision for nonparental guardians. Nor does the language contemplate the specific way a teacher “shall encourage” that discussion.

Baxley and Daniels collaborated before on legislation that appeals to Christian conservatives.

In 2017, they teamed up on the “Florida Student and School Personnel Religious Liberties Act,” which bans school districts “from discriminating against students, parents, and school personnel on basis of religious viewpoints or expression,” and requires a school district “to adopt limited public forum policy and deliver a disclaimer at school events.”