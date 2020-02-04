Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Florida lawmaker switches allegiance from Joe Biden to Mike Bloomberg

2020 Headlines

Former Gainesville Commissioner Todd Chase enters race to replace Ted Yoho

2020 Headlines

Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk backs Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13

2020

Greg Steube closes 2019 with $187K on hand for reelection campaign

2020 Headlines

AP survey: Health care, climate are top issues in Iowa

2020 Headlines

AP explains: New rules could muddle results of Iowa caucuses
Robert Asencio is starting 'workdays' to try and “build a higher standard of representative government.”

2020

Florida lawmaker switches allegiance from Joe Biden to Mike Bloomberg

New York leader’s plan for Puerto Rico statehood won Miami Democrat over.

on

Former state Rep. Robert Asencio on Tuesday switched his endorsement for president from Joe Biden to Mike Bloomberg.

The Miami Democrat switched his vote weeks ahead of Florida’s March 17 Presidential Preference Primary. He cited the former New York Mayor’s connections with the Puerto Rican community as motivation for the switch.

“While many leaders offer empty words and meaningless rhetoric, Mike Bloomberg is offering a substantive plan that would ensure long term security for Puerto Rico,” he said.

Asencio previously had backed the former Vice President, along with a group of 25 other Puerto Rican leaders.

But he said Bloomberg’s recent endorsement of statehood for the U.S. territory made him revisit his decision.

“As a Puerto Rican, I knew after seeing his plan that he was the best choice to be the next President of the United States. Given his record on Puerto Rico, I trust he will take the action we need to improve life for my friends and family on the Island.”

The statehood plan was part of a larger agenda released by the Bloomberg campaign that includes significant infrastructure improvements to the island nation.

Asencio joins a list of prominent Democratic leaders in Florida that have backed Bloomberg.

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, an Orlando Democrat, serves as Bloomberg’s National Co-Chair. Former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz last week became the campaign’s National Political Co-Chair and Florida Co-Chair.

And U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a prominent leader of Central Florida’s Puerto Rican community, issued statements supportive of Bloomberg’s Puerto Rico plan.

Asencio served as a Miami-Dade Schools Police Department captain and was elected to the Florida House from 2016 to 2018. He lost his reelection campaign to Anthony Rodriguez by a narrow 2% of the vote.

A recent Florida Politics poll found Biden still leading among Democratic voters in the state with 41% of the vote. But Bloomberg had surged into second place with 17%, blasting past Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.