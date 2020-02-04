Connect with us

Bob Buckhorn endorses Mike Bloomberg for President

Iowa a carnival of democracy for media — until it went sour

Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk backs Anna Paulina Luna for CD 13

Florida lawmaker switches allegiance from Joe Biden to Mike Bloomberg

Former Gainesville Commissioner Todd Chase enters race to replace Ted Yoho
Mike Bloomberg blasts Donald Trump on airwaves ahead of State of the Union

Attack ads run ahead of nationally watched address.

Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg put President Donald Trump on blast ahead of the State of the Union address.

In a new ad hitting television airwaves Tuesday, Bloomberg lays out an alternative narrative in “The Real State of the Union.”

“The real state of the union?” a narrator states.

“A nation divided by an angry out-of-control president. A White House beset by lies, chaos and corruption. An administration that has failed the American people.

“It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Bloomberg’s campaign said it’s important not to let Trump redefine his tenure as a success story.

“Even before his speech, it’s easy to predict that President Trump will lie about his record and the negative impact his presidency has had on the American people,” said Bloomberg press secretary Julie Wood.

“This new ad fact-checks and contrasts him with Mike Bloomberg — the strongest candidate to beat Trump in November.”

As important as the message is its broadcast schedule. The campaign purchased time on MSNBC, Fox News, CNN and YouTube.

That should reach a broad range of demographics and voters interested in the presidential election.

While the advertisement chiefly lays into the incumbent, Bloomberg lays out his own optimistic future, one where he’s in the White House.

“Next year, we can have a leader who brings people together who solves problems and gets results,” the ad says. “Mike Bloomberg will get it done.”

Bloomberg has largely forgone the traditional path to winning the Democratic nomination. The former New York City Mayor skipped campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire and instead has blasted airwaves nationwide and in larger states, like Florida.

The televisions ads on national news networks ahead of one of the most watched political speeches of the year shows that latest investment in wholesale politics.

In 2019, an estimated 46.8 million people watched the State of the Union Address, according to Statista.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

  1. D-U-M-P T-R-U-M-P 2020 !!!

    February 4, 2020 at 1:04 pm

    Good goin’, Mike! The only way to beat a bully is to confront him and bully and beat him on his own terms! When Trump takes the low road – you don’t take the high road to beat him – you take an even lower road – and you throw his bullshit back at him in spades! Most bullies are cowards (as Trump has proven himself to be by being a draft-dodger) and can’t handle anyone actually standing up to them and fighting back.

