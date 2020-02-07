Connect with us

Headlines

Conservationists buy Florida lake with Gulf oil spill funds

Federal Headlines

Florida Bar shoots down Miami-Dade Democratic Party complaint against Matt Gaetz, says separate inquiry underway

2020 Headlines

Conflict-prone Newberry City Commissioner endorses Kat Cammack for Congress

2020 Headlines

Mike Bloomberg becomes first Democratic presidential candidate to open a Tampa Bay office

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.7.20

Federal Headlines

Miami-Dade Democratic Party files Bar complaint against Matt Gaetz for alleged obstruction of impeachment process

Headlines

Conservationists buy Florida lake with Gulf oil spill funds

The land buy was paid for with Deepwater Horizon funds.

on

The Nature Conservancy acquired Lake Wimico, a 20,161 acre piece of land in the Florida Panhandle calling it one of the largest conservation wins in over a decade.

In a press release Wednesday, the organization said safeguarding Lake Wimico will help preserve and protect the water quality of Apalachicola River, Apalachicola Bay and Gulf of Mexico. It also creates a protected refuge for resident and migratory wildlife, including many federally and state listed imperiled species.

Conservationists had repeatedly identified the freshwater wetland habitat as an area of critical conservation significance for preservation. The land was identified as a priority parcel with the state’s Florida Forever Program.

The acquisition was paid with funds from Deepwater Horizon criminal penalties designated for the benefit of natural resources.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.