Mike Twitty is officially seeking reelection to Pinellas Co. Property Appraiser

Twitty is so far running unopposed.

Mike Twitty is officially seeking reelection to Pinellas County Property Appraiser, he announced Tuesday.

“I’m proud to announce our campaign for Pinellas County Property Appraiser,” Twitty said. “We’ve accomplished so much together these past four years, protecting tax dollars and standing up for property owners and local businesses – but there’s still more work to do. I look forward to continuing our work together to ensure Pinellas County remains the best place to live and do business in the entire state.”

Twitty took office in early 2017. Prior to elected office, Twitty served as senior managing director and principal of a residential and commercial appraisal company.

Twitty has lived in Pinellas County is entire life. He previously served as director of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Appraisal Institute and has more than 30 years of experience in diverse fields dealing with valuation.

He’s provided expert witness testimony on valuation and served as a key member of a national appraisal technology task force.

Twitty is a state certified general real estate appraiser and earned a Bachelor’s degree in real estate and urban analysis from the University of Florida and is a certified real estate broker in Florida.

Twitty earned the MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute and the Certified Florida Appraiser designation from the Florida Department of Revenue.

He currently serves as chair of the Enterprise GIS (eGIS) Steering Committee and as a member of the Business Technology Services (BTS) board within Pinellas County government.

Twitty also serves as a member of the Legislative and Damage Assessment Committees for the Property Appraiser’s Association of Florida (PAAF) and as Chairman of PAAF’s Florida Flood Impact Committee, which tracks National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) legislative activity and potential value impacts due to rising premiums.

So far, no other candidate has entered the race to challenge Twitty.

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida.

