John Rutherford hosting Jax fundraiser for Judson Sapp

The host committee includes several prominent Republicans.

on

Republican U.S. Rep. John Rutherford has already endorsed Judson Sapp in the crowded race for Florida’s 3rd Congressional District. Now he’s helping him on the fundraising trail.

Rutherford will host a fundraiser benefiting the Sapp campaign in his Jacksonville-based district March 20. The River Club at 1 Independent Dr. will serve as the venue for the noon lunch reception.

An event invitation lists several other prominent Republicans as co-chairs, including former U.S. Rep. Cliff Stearns, former Lt. Gov. Jennifer Carroll, former Senate President Mike Haridopolos, former Sen. Jim Horne, former Rep. Lake Ray.

Carroll and Stearns, who represented CD 3 through 2013, have already publicly endorsed Sapp. Other high-profile nods have come in from U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith and Putnam County Sheriff Gator DeLoach, among others.

Sapp filed for CD 3 several months ago, but his campaign took on new meaning following current CD 3 U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho’s announcement that he wouldn’t seek reelection.

The announcement, combined with Sapp’s solid fundraising numbers and experience running for the seat in 2018, thrust Sapp to the front of the pack.

The field has grown substantially since then, however.

The crop of GOP contenders also includes former Yoho staffer Kat Cammack, former Gainesville City Commissioner Todd Chase, Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn, Clay County Commissioner Gavin Rollins, North Central Florida physician James St. George and businesswoman Amy Pope Wells.

The fundraiser invitation is below.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

