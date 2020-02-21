Personnel note: Valerie Wickboldt joins HCA Healthcare

fbpx
She’ll handle communications at HCA’s North Florida Division.

on

Valerie Wickboldt is leaving the Florida Department of Revenue for a job at HCA Healthcare.

On Friday, HCA Healthcare announced Wickboldt will be Assistant Vice President of PR and Communications within its North Florida Division.

Wickboldt comes to HCA Healthcare with more than a decade of director-level leadership experience in internal and external communications, public affairs, and new and traditional media management.

In her new role, Wickboldt will be tasked with ensuring a consistent corporate communications strategy across the North Florida Division.

The job will see her collaborate with hospital leadership, corporate and division communications teams, and other stakeholders to scale the HCA Healthcare story across operating markets and demonstrate the brand’s value to internal and external audiences.

In 2016, Wickboldt began working as communications director at DOR, one of the largest state agencies reporting to the Governor and Cabinet. As director, she was responsible for setting the strategic communications plan for the department.

Her resume also includes working as the vice president of communications at The James Madison Institute, a Tallahassee-based think tank.

Wickboldt also has been director of communications and development at CoreMessage, Inc. and communications director for the Boys & Girls Club of Big Bend.

She graduated from Florida State University.

