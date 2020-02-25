PSA: Frank Artiles is not a Florida Senator

Frank Artiles is not a state Senator, and he hasn’t been for years.

For most of our readers, this isn’t a revelation.

But for those living in Miami-Dade, especially the voters who weren’t tuned in during his time in office: Frank Artiles doesn’t represent you. And for that, you should be glad.

Artiles resigned after a racist outburst in the Governor’s Club three years ago. He flamed out in such a public manner that members of his own party offered no defense — and rightly so.

Ultimately, he served just six months of a four-year term. He didn’t even make it through a single Legislative Session representing District 40.

Yet Artiles would have the world believe he’s still an elected official.

His Twitter bio lists him as such, and the blue checkmark next to his name lends credibility to what, at this point, is purposeful dishonesty.

Sure, politicians often aren’t the ones tweeting from their own accounts, and once they leave office, they neglect to update their social media accounts. But few, if any, have continued presenting themselves as a lawmaker after registering as a lobbyist. And fewer still are actively tweeting from those accounts years after leaving office.

Artiles is doing both.

He’s also still maintaining a campaign website. The only point in his favor is the lack of a donation link.