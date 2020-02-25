fbpx
Connect with us

Emails & Opinions Headlines

PSA: Frank Artiles is not a Florida Senator

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 2.25.20: Coronavirus — Venezuela — Bernie panic — thanks Trump — EPA loans

Emails & Opinions Headlines

State should consider proven solutions for school panic alarms

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.25.20

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Dr. Allan Jacob, Mimi Jankovits: State scholarship programs succeed by giving all children educational opportunity

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Shevrin Jones: The power of public schools

Emails & Opinions

PSA: Frank Artiles is not a Florida Senator

He would have you believe otherwise.

on

Frank Artiles is not a state Senator, and he hasn’t been for years.

For most of our readers, this isn’t a revelation.

But for those living in Miami-Dade, especially the voters who weren’t tuned in during his time in office: Frank Artiles doesn’t represent you. And for that, you should be glad.

Artiles resigned after a racist outburst in the Governor’s Club three years ago. He flamed out in such a public manner that members of his own party offered no defense — and rightly so.

Ultimately, he served just six months of a four-year term. He didn’t even make it through a single Legislative Session representing District 40.

Yet Artiles would have the world believe he’s still an elected official.

His Twitter bio lists him as such, and the blue checkmark next to his name lends credibility to what, at this point, is purposeful dishonesty.

Sure, politicians often aren’t the ones tweeting from their own accounts, and once they leave office, they neglect to update their social media accounts. But few, if any, have continued presenting themselves as a lawmaker after registering as a lobbyist. And fewer still are actively tweeting from those accounts years after leaving office.

Artiles is doing both.

He’s also still maintaining a campaign website. The only point in his favor is the lack of a donation link.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.