Campaign to open Donald Trump community centers to woo black voters

Mike Bloomberg to launch ads targeting Donald Trump on coronavirus

Joe Biden nabs Jim Clyburn endorsement before South Carolina primary

Mike Bloomberg blasts Florida with billboards

Donald Trump raising money in Orlando on March 9; tickets start at $11K per couple

Debate takeaways: Bernie Sanders bruised but not broken
Campaign to open Donald Trump community centers to woo black voters

They’re coming to Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Tallahassee and Tampa

Flush with cash, President Donald Trump’s campaign is stepping up its outreach to black Americans as it tries to claw away support from the traditionally Democratic voting bloc ahead of November’s general election.

Trump’s campaign is announcing Wednesday that it is opening 15 “Black Voices for Trump Community Centers” in the coming weeks in major cities in battleground states.

“While the other side is focused on beating up each other, we’re focused on growing the party,” said Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner. “You’re never going to get the votes you don’t ask for.”

The offices will feature a line of campaign swag adopting the “woke” label, and videos of prominent Trump surrogates like Diamond and Silk explaining their support for the President and pamphlets outlining the President’s record.

