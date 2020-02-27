fbpx
Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg waves after speaking at a campaign event, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

2020

Mike Bloomberg to visit West Palm Beach supporters

Bloomberg will speak at the Palm Beach Convention Center.

on

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will visit South Florida Tuesday for a meeting with supporters in West Palm Beach.

The former New York City Mayor has previously held campaign events in Tampa and Miami.

The Palm Beach Convention Center will host Tuesday evening’s event. Bloomberg will appear at the Grand Ballroom. The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

“Mike’s support is continuing to grow here in Florida, and we’re excited to have him in the state as the national focus shifts to this critical battleground,” said Scott Kosanovich, the Bloomberg campaign’s Florida State Director.

“The momentum in Florida is with Mike because Floridians are ready for a progressive leader with the experience, vision, and national organization it will take to defeat Donald Trump.”

But the claim Bloomberg’s support is growing is belied by a recent survey from St. Pete Polls.

The results showed Bloomberg in second place with 25% support. He trailed only Vice President Joe Biden, who earned 34% support.

Second place is nothing to sneeze at. But it represents a downward trend for Bloomberg, who had led in the two previous versions of the St. Pete Polls survey.

Both of those samples came before Bloomberg took the debate stage for the first time. The billionaire turned in a widely-panned performance in Nevada last week

He received better reviews for his South Carolina showing on Tuesday night. But Bloomberg still faced plenty of incoming attacks from his Democratic rivals.

The Florida presidential primary takes place on March 17. Bloomberg will need to make an impact before then to show he’s a viable choice for Democrats.

Bloomberg chose to skip the first four contests on the primary calendar. That means he won’t be on the ballot this Saturday in South Carolina.

Instead, the billionaire poured his ample resources into Super Tuesday states. Those March 3 elections — where more than 1,300 delegates are at stake — will go a long way toward shaping the Democratic primary contest, where U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont currently has a lead.

Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

