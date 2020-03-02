Lobbying compensation: Adams St. Advocates earns $800K in 2019

Adams St. Advocates chugged along in 2019, increasing its annual lobbying revenues compared over its prior year haul.

Adams St. managed to nail down $797,000 in fees last year. It’s an increase that topped the firm’s 2018 figure, which came in at $745,000.

Adams St. had lobbying contracts 38 clients in 2019. Of those, 20 hired Adams St. for legislative lobbying services which accounted for $482,000 in fees. On the executive lobbying side, 18 organizations retained the firm, accounting for $315,000 in earnings.

Lobbying firms report their pay in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate total revenue last year.

Quidel Corporation was the top client the on the firm’s legislative lobbying roster. Quidel paid $172,000 in fees over the past year.

Quidel Corporation is based in San Diego, Calif., and is a manufacturer of diagnostic and health care devices. Quidel’s fees outdistanced any other Adams St. Client by more than $110,000 for legislative lobbying services last year.

Broward County and the Florida Pharmacy Association each paid Adams St. $60,000 for legislative lobbying work last year. Technology firms and municipal entities constituted the bulk of Adams St. Advocates’ clientele.

Other notable clients included Harris Corporation, Unisys Corporation and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, among others.

Many of the same firms contracted with Adams St. for executive lobbying work in 2019 and most were from the same service areas that did business with the firm on the legislative side of lobbying. Some of the additional clients that hired Adams St. for executive work included the City of Fort Lauderdale, The Everglades Foundation and The Children’s Forum.

Lobbyists working under the Adams St. Advocates banner for all or part of last year included Claudia Davant, Amanda Gorman and Rebecca Roman.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a Feb. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31. Compensation reports for the first quarter of 2020 are due to the state in mid-April.