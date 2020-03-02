Gov. DeSantis: Florida monitoring 184 potential COVID-19 cases, ‘public risk still low’

At a hastily arranged press conference in Tampa, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave his first public comments Monday morning since two individuals in Hillsborough and Manatee counties test presumptive positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.

The state now has access to its own testing supplies for COVID-19. Previously, suspected patients suffering from the illness had to have tests sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta and results took up to five days to come back.

Now DeSantis said the state can process tests within 24-48 hours. Results will either show negative or presumptive positive. Presumptive positive tests would then be sent to the CDC for final verification. The two new cases have not yet been confirmed by the CDC.

DeSantis said the number of people tested in the state has now grown to 23, with 184 people currently being monitored for potential symptoms. To date, DeSantis said 795 people have been monitored.

The two new cases, the first in Florida, include a woman in her 20s in Hillsborough County and a 60-year old man in Manatee County. Both individuals remain in isolation and are in stable condition.

The Hillsborough woman recently returned from northern Italy where a significant outbreak has occurred. Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said health officials are still investigating how the Manatee County man contracted the illness.

Health officials are monitoring both patients and investigating who the infected patients might have come into contact with to reduce the threat of spreading the virus.

“The overall immediate threat to the public remains low,” DeSantis assured.

But he said health officials in Florida are expecting more positive tests.

DeSantis implemented new protocols after learning about the two Florida cases. That includes establishing the Florida Department of Health as the agency responsible for coronavirus response and coordination. He also on Sunday night established a public health emergency “to better equip our state.”

The latest protocols included hospitals and other health providers to immediately report any suspected cases of coronavirus to the Department of Health.

The state is asking anyone who thinks they might be ill to contact their health care provider or the Department of Health before traveling to a hospital, doctor’s office or urgent care clinic to help avoid contamination.

Individuals with a cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever or lower respiratory infection symptoms should seek guidance from the Department of Health.

Those at highest risk include individuals who have recently traveled to China, Iran, South Korea, Italy or parts of Japan.

The U.S. has already imposed travel restrictions to China, South Korea, Italy and Iran. DeSantis said he anticipates further travel restrictions as the virus continues to spread.

In addition, airports are increasing screening for individuals returning from affected countries.

Rivkees asked any individuals who are returning from trips to affected countries to self-isolate upon their return for 14-days.

Infected individuals can show symptoms as early as two days after exposure, but symptoms may take up to 14 days to present.

Officials are encouraging Floridians to remain vigilant by practicing good hygiene including frequent hand washing and avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth, but encourage residents not to panic.

“The vast majority of people who have it will not require hospitalization,” DeSantis said.

Those at the highest risk for complications related to coronavirus include the elderly and people with underlying conditions such as heart problems, high blood pressure or diabetes.

Because of that, the state is increasing its attention to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Rivkees encouraged people to limit visits to loved ones in such facilities to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The Department of Health is also working with facilities to ensure they are taking adequate precautions.

“Folks who are middle age, younger and healthy tend to weather it fine,” Rivkees reminded.

Anyone suspected of having the COVID-19 virus should expect testing to include nasal swabs and saliva collection as part of the screening process.

“Our goal is to contain this and make sure we’re ensuring public health,” DeSantis said.

The coronavirus is a respiratory virus transmitted like the flu. Rivkees said most cases will be mild with only up to 15% requiring hospitalization.

The latest update from the World Health Organization shows 87,137 are infected in 58 countries worldwide, with 1,739 new infections being reported. Most of those are in China. So far, 2,873 have died, with 104 deaths outside China.