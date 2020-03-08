fbpx
Headlines

Budget conference: Member projects are a sticking point in Gov’t Operations

Member projects are still being hashed out.

On Sunday afternoon, the Government Operations and Technology Appropriations Subcommittee and Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government convened.

The Senate released its offer, which Sen. Debbie Mayfield said would have “most of the sheet grayed out,” meaning most projects would be settled and no longer part of budget negotiations.

“We’ve made considerable progress,” Mayfield said, with “most of the ones remaining being our projects.”

Mayfield’s counterpart, Rep. Jayer Williamson, hadn’t had time to review the proposal closely when he talked to media directly after the meeting, but agreed that member projects were not totally aligned.

“When you look at member projects … we’ve got some differences when it comes to those,” Williamson said, expecting to have a more detailed response when he reviews the sheet.

“I feel the Senate made a good offer … we’re a lot closer today than yesterday,” Williamson said.

Indeed, there are agreements on big ticket items. One such agreement is a $26.424 million appropriation forged Saturday for money to replace the antiquated Florida Accounting and Information Resource, or FLAIR system, used to manage all of the state’s financial accounts and resources.

The replacement would be Florida Planning, Accounting, and Ledger Management, or PALM, which would be new custom software designed to address the government’s modern needs.

Another big-ticket Senate priority is “site assessment and conduct remediation” for Florida State Fire College to clean up environmental contaminants. The House met the Senate just more than halfway. The line-item closed out at $5.5 million.

The money would have taken the entire Department of Environmental Protection’s environmental cleanup budget. The House did not previously contemplate the allocation.

The offer is littered with six-figure items that don’t fully line up yet, less than 24 hours before incongruities are bumped to the House and Senate budget chairs.

House and Senate asks for fire engines, trucks, and equipment for emergency operation centers are the big sticking points at this point.

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

