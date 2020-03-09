DNC Chair Tom Perez plans South Florida stop to promote voter registration

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chair Tom Perez will meet with Florida Democrats Monday morning for a voter registration event in South Florida.

Florida Democratic Party (FDP) Chair Terrie Rizzo and Broward County Democratic Party Chair Cynthia Busch will join Perez at the Monday morning event. That’s according to a Sunday release from the FDP.

The trio will appear at 11:30 a.m. in Oakland Park at 830 E Oakland Park Blvd, #110. Perez and others are looking to kick off voter registration canvassing efforts as Democrats continue to prepare for this year’s election.

Florida is one of six states the DNC is investing in as part of its “Battleground Build-Up 2020.”

That effort aims to help the eventual Democratic presidential nominee as well as down ballot candidates. The DNC says it’s aiming to increase on-the-ground field organizers, fund data and operations staff, and open additional offices in those six states.

“We are taking nothing for granted as we work to make Trump a one-term president and win up and down the ballot in 2020,” Perez said in announcing that program.

“These organizers, offices, and staff will help our eventual nominee grow their general election operation as quickly as possible and ensure Democrats are reaching out to every voter possible, starting right now. Donald Trump’s broken his promises, he’s hurt working families at every turn — and this program will help build the infrastructure we need to beat him.”

The DNC will also invest in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin as part of the Battleground Build-Up 2020. All of those states are expected to be closely contested in the 2020 presidential race and will go a long way in deciding the ultimate winner of the electoral college.

Sunday’s FDP release also states Perez, Rizzo and Busch will “speak about the clear contrast between Democrats and Republicans on issues that matter to Floridians and highlight the Trump administration’s broken promises to Floridians on issues like health care, the environment and gun safety.”