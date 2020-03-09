fbpx
Connect with us

South Florida

Alex Penelas celebrates $340K in February fundraising, crosses $3.5M collected overall

Coronavirus Headlines South Florida

Florida officials announce third coronavirus case in Broward County

Headlines South Florida

Cruise ship forced to stay off South Florida shore pending tests of 2 crew members

2020 South Florida

John Kerry to stump for Joe Biden in South Florida Monday

South Florida

House's tax package would cripple Miami-Dade's tourism industry

South Florida

Miami-Dade Democratic party to host county mayoral candidates at Blue Forum and Fair

South Florida

Alex Penelas celebrates $340K in February fundraising, crosses $3.5M collected overall

Penelas is looking to extend his overall fundraising lead.

on

Alex Penelas says he added another $342,000 in February for his campaign to be the next Mayor of Miami-Dade County. That puts him at more than $3.5 million collected overall.

Penelas is raising money through his campaign and his political committee, Bold Vision. Penelas waited until October to launch his campaign, though he started raising money through his PC several months prior.

Through January, Penelas was leading the race in overall fundraising. His rivals have not yet reported their February numbers. Those reports are due by Tuesday, March 10.

Penelas previously served as Miami-Dade County Mayor from 1996 to 2004. The Penelas team says they are sitting on about $3.1 million in cash on hand going forward.

“Our message is clearly resonating, and our campaign will remain focused on offering Miami-Dade County residents a path forward that brings our diverse community together to work towards a brighter future for everyone,” Penelas said.

“Over the past several months I’ve been talking to residents about the need for a bold vision and massive action to address the critical challenges facing our community. We can’t wait any longer to fix our transportation mess, tackle the affordable housing crisis, reduce gun violence, protect our natural resources, repair our crumbling infrastructure and address mental health in our communities, which is a root cause of so many other problems.”

Penelas also received a new round of local endorsements in February.

He posted a similar fundraising number in January. But that was still not enough to lead the field in fundraising for that month. Miami-Dade County Commissioner Xavier Suarez added about $360,000 for his strongest fundraising month yet.

Fellow Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava has also been a formidable fundraiser, collecting about $2.2 million through January.

Also competing in the 2020 contest are entrepreneur Monique Nicole Barley, current County Commissioners Esteban Bovo and Jean Monestime, former Miami mayoral candidate Robert Burke and real estate agent Ludmilla Domond.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.