Florida lawmakers who attended CPAC will not self-quarantine over coronavirus fears

That Altman, Anthony Sabatini and Cord Byrd all attended CPAC, where an attendee later tested positive for coronavirus.

Florida lawmakers who attended CPAC will not self-quarantine over coronavirus fears

Lawmakers didn’t directly interact with the individual who tested positive for virus.

Three members of the House attended CPAC, but none had direct contact with an attendee later diagnosed with coronavirus. And none will go into hiding amid fears of the virus’ spread.

Reps. Antony Sabatini, Cord Byrd and Thad Altman all attended the Conservative Political Action Conference, better known as CPAC.

But the Speaker’s Office said because there’s no evidence any of the Representatives were directly exposed, none will be under quarantine during the final week of the Legislative Session.

“Reps. Altman, Sabatini, and Byrd attended CPAC. All are outside of the symptom window and show no signs of corona virus or any other ailment,” said Fred Piccolo, communications director for the Speaker’s Office.

The American Conservative Union-sponsored event ran from Feb. 27 to March 2. But the news that an attendee later tested positive for coronavirus put the gathering back in the news.

Two federal lawmakers, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, said they will isolate themselves after determining they had direct contact with the individual tested presumptively positive for the virus.

Piccolo said that’s a different situation from the three House members who attended CPAC.

“They did not interact with the individual in question,” Piccolo said. “There was no need to self-quarantine. Some of those who self quarantined had direct contact with the infected attendee. No one in the Florida House at CPAC had direct contact.”

Byrd, a Neptune Beach Republican, is expected to argue high-profile legislation regarding mandatory E-Verify requirements this week.

Altman, an Indialantic Republican, similarly has homelessness legislation ready for third reading on the House floor.

Sabatini, a Howey-in-the-Hills Republican, sponsored legislation regarding automated pharmacy services that’s on the third reading calendar.

And all three have other pieces of legislation at various stages in the process.

Two Florida residents have died from coronavirus.

The most recent report from the Florida Department of Health shows 18 cases of coronavirus in the state, including the two patients who passed. Another 302 individuals are currently being monitored, and 115 test results are pending,

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

