Debbie Mucarsel-Powell backs Joe Biden for President

Florida Democrats launching Organizing Together 2020 effort to defeat Donald Trump

DNC Chair Tom Perez plans South Florida stop to promote voter registration

John Kerry to stump for Joe Biden in South Florida Monday

Major gun safety group endorses Joe Biden's presidential bid

Despite coronavirus risk, 2020 hopefuls keep up campaigns for now
Nearly the entire Florida Democratic congressional delegation is supporting Biden.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in what is essentially a two-person race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

That means all but one of Florida’s Democratic congressional delegation has now endorsed Biden. U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala of Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Shalala has not yet endorsed a candidate in the contest.

Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont are the two frontrunners remaining in the race. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also continuing her campaign despite only winning two delegates so far, which equates to 0.1% of all delegates awarded.

Mucarsel-Powell announced her endorsement in a Monday statement.

“Joe Biden will deliver on the priorities that South Florida cares deeply about,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“My father was killed by a criminal with a gun, and like so many others in my community who have experienced gun violence, this is deeply personal to me. Joe took on the NRA — twice — and won, leading the fight to pass the Brady background check bill. I know Joe Biden will deliver the results we need, not only on gun violence, but on health care, the environment and foreign policy, because that’s what he’s been doing his whole life.”

Mucarsel-Powell lost her father at the age of 24, after he was gunned down in her native country of Ecuador. She has previously cited his loss as motivation for her push to increase gun regulation here in the U.S.

Mucarsel-Powell took over the seat in Florida’s 26th Congressional District in 2018, defeating then-Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo.

Florida Democrats have questioned Sanders’ ability to deliver the state to Democrats after he praised Fidel Castro‘s efforts to increase literacy rates in Cuba. While Sanders also condemned the authoritarian nature of the Castro regime, he failed to point out those literacy efforts involved indoctrinating the population with government propaganda.

Biden has enjoyed newfound support from a series of Florida congressional members after Biden’s surge on Super Tuesday.

U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor and Lois Frankel endorsed Biden the next day. U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch — a former backer of Mike Bloomberg — followed with a Thursday endorsement.

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

