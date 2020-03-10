fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines

Ron DeSantis committee adds $675K in February

APolitical Headlines

Census Bureau site goes live as counting begins in earnest

Headlines Influence

House approves compensation for man wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years

APolitical Headlines

Uber adds emergency capacity to text 911

Headlines Influence

Coronavirus, 'difficult economy' worry Jose Oliva as budget talks enter final stages

Coronavirus Headlines

Poll finds partisan divide over confidence in the federal response to coronavirus

Headlines

Ron DeSantis committee adds $675K in February

Top donor gave $200,000.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ political committee remained active in February garnering nearly $675,000 in contributions. 

While there were 37 total contributions to the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee last month, it was the first time in five months the organization racked up less than $700,000 in contributions.

Still, the organization has amassed nearly $6.7 million in contributions in total as of Feb. 29, according to the most recent Florida Division of Elections figures. 

The DeSantis committee continued to receive sizeable individual contributions from political players.

The committee chalked up two contributions of $100,000 each, but from the same person. Both of those top contributions were from Craig Mateer, founder and CEO of Bags Inc., a luggage company. The Orlando-based Mateer made those contributions on Feb. 6 and Feb. 19, according to state records. 

The committee also had three contributions of $50,000 each last month that included Floridians for a Stronger Democracy, the Dentaquest Political Action Committee of Nashville, Tenn., and iGas USA Inc., a natural gas storage company out of Tampa.

Edward Hamm Jr. and Edward Hamm Sr., large landowners in Martin County, contributed $25,000 each. Walgreens Family of Companies also contributed $25,000 to the DeSantis committee, among others.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.