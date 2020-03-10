Ron DeSantis committee adds $675K in February

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ political committee remained active in February garnering nearly $675,000 in contributions.

While there were 37 total contributions to the Friends of Ron DeSantis committee last month, it was the first time in five months the organization racked up less than $700,000 in contributions.

Still, the organization has amassed nearly $6.7 million in contributions in total as of Feb. 29, according to the most recent Florida Division of Elections figures.

The DeSantis committee continued to receive sizeable individual contributions from political players.

The committee chalked up two contributions of $100,000 each, but from the same person. Both of those top contributions were from Craig Mateer, founder and CEO of Bags Inc., a luggage company. The Orlando-based Mateer made those contributions on Feb. 6 and Feb. 19, according to state records.

The committee also had three contributions of $50,000 each last month that included Floridians for a Stronger Democracy, the Dentaquest Political Action Committee of Nashville, Tenn., and iGas USA Inc., a natural gas storage company out of Tampa.

Edward Hamm Jr. and Edward Hamm Sr., large landowners in Martin County, contributed $25,000 each. Walgreens Family of Companies also contributed $25,000 to the DeSantis committee, among others.