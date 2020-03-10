Eric Gerard, husband of Pat Gerard, raises 15 times more than incumbent Largo opponent

fbpx
Largo City Commission Candidate Eric Gerard photo courtesy: Eric Gerard

Tampa Bay

Largo City Commission candidate Eric Gerard is leading the fundraising race in the municipal election for Seat 3.

Gerard raised nearly $22,000 in just 27 days since entering the race last month, according to February financials released Tuesday.

Gerard, a small-business owner and former journalist, is challenging incumbent Commissioner Curtis Holmes. Gerard is also the husband of Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard who is serving as his campaign treasurer.

His wife’s political connections might be giving his candidacy a boost. Gerard took in $250 contributions from Rep. Ben Diamond, St. Petersburg City Council member Darden Rice, lobbyist Ana Cruz, former St. Pete City Council member Karl Nurse and from St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman’s Sunrise PAC. He also collected $150 from Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long and $100 from Pinellas County School Board member Rene Flowers.

“This campaign is about local solutions to issues like affordable homes, protecting our environment, and creating safer neighborhoods,” Gerard said. “To have such a strong showing this early is truly humbling and it shows there’s support for new leadership in Seat 3.

Holmes, meanwhile, has raised just $1,450 including a $200 candidate loan, according to reports filed with the Largo City Clerk. Holmes might be banking on name recognition in the city to carry him through the election. He was first elected in 2009 and subsequently reelected in 2012 and 2016. Holmes is a local insurance agent and owns First Southeast Insurance Services.

Gerard served on the Greater Largo Library Foundation board for nearly 10 years, including as its president. He currently serves as vice chair of the Largo Planning Board where he advocates for smart, sustainable growth.

Gerard also attended and graduated from the Largo Citizens Academy and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Citizens Academy.

The Largo city election is November 3, the same day as the presidential election. Other offices up for election in the city include Mayor and Seat 4.

