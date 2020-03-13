John Morgan offers ‘prayers’ for Andrew Gillum, repeats calls to return 2018 campaign donations

fbpx
Gillum was found in a hotel room with someone who potentially overdosed on crystal meth.

Orlando lawyer John Morgan offered prayers for former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum after Miami Beach police found Gillum intoxicated at the scene of what appeared to be another man overdosing on crystal meth.

Gillum issued a statement Friday that he had only been drinking, but he apologized to his supporters.

While Morgan offered prayers, he was also quick to once again demand Gillum return the millions in cash he had left over after narrowly losing to Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2018. That includes a combined $1.7 million from Morgan and his law firm, as well as another $250,000 Morgan donated toward the end of the campaign.

Good morning from Maui,” Morgan wrote on Twitter Friday, before referencing the day’s reports. “I took no joy reading this. We all know what this means. At moments like this I prefer mercy. My prayers are for @AndrewGillum & his family.”

Morgan’s post continued, turning toward the leftover cash. “And yes it’s time the money’s returned. Send mine to @DesmondMeade. None of us are perfect, only God.”

Meade has become a voting rights activist after Floridians approved Amendment 4, which gave ex-felons the right to vote.

Morgan has been harshly critical of Gillum ever since that narrow 2018 loss. Morgan even threatened a lawsuit against Gillum last year to recoup those funds after Gillum attempted to transition them over to a voter turnout campaign.

“Does anyone believe anything that comes out of this dude’s moth?” Morgan asked.

“We need to explore a lawsuit to recover the monies given in trust to @AndrewGillum and now in a slush fund. Thank God for Florida that @GovRonDeSantis won.”

A police report described Gillum as “under the influence” while inside a Miami Beach hotel. He was allegedly seen “inside of the bathroom vomiting” as another man showed symptoms of overdosing on crystal meth.

Officers found three “clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room.” But Gillum says he had only consumed alcohol.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum said.

“While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

