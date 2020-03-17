Gulf Coast cities also voting in Council races

The city of Naples will host a number of significant municipal contests on Tuesday. So will Fort Myers Beach, where voters will also decide if they still want to hold elections in the spring.

And two unexpected openings on the Bonita Springs City Council also prompt an election in that Lee County city.

In the Collier County seat, Naples Mayor Bill Barnett faces a rematch with former Naples City Councilmember Teresa Heitman.

Barnett has been a regular presence in city politics since the 1980s, first serving on the City Council from 1984 to 1992 and previously serving a term as mayor from 1996 to 2000, and he served from 2004 to 2012 as well, according to the Naples Daily News. He won his fourth and current term in 2016, ousting incumbent John Sorey and Heitman, then a Councilmember, in a three-person race.

There’s also six candidates running for three spots on the Naples City Council this year. Ted Blankenship, Reg Buxton, Mike McCabe, Michelle McLeod, Paul Perry and Ellen Siegel. Buxton and Siegel serve on the Council now.

Meanwhile, two spots on the Bonita Springs City Council will also be on the ballot in special elections.

A District 2 seat opened up when City Councilor Greg DeWitt resigned because of his job with the Bonita Springs Fire Control and Rescue District.

Now, Adam Hughes, Shirley Anderson and Jesse Purdon compete for the open seat. Purdon previously sought an open House seat in the area.

A District 4 seat also opened up with the resignation of Councilor Peter O’Flinn, who quit before the end of this term when elections were rescheduled and his term was extended, according to the Daily News.

Candidates for O’Flinn’s former seat include Chris Corrie and Ben Hershenson.

Meanwhile, seven candidates are running for three seats on the Fort Myers Beach Town Council. Those include incumbent Bruce Butcher, Bill Veach, Jim Atterholt, Forrest Critser, Dan Allers, David Drumm and Robert Burandt. Top vote-getters will fill Seats 3, 4 ad 5.

There will also be two charter amendments on the Fort Myers Beach ballot, one to reschedule elections away from a March cycle and one to change council terms from three to four years.