Nikki Fried doubles down on Joe Biden endorsement

In the age of social distancing, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried won’t be doing any in-person campaigning for her preferred Presidential candidate.

However, Tuesday morning saw Florida’s only elected statewide Democrat re-up her endorsement of Joe Biden.

Biden, U.S. Vice President from 2009 to 2017, is headed to a runaway win in Tuesday’s primary against U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose affinity for “democratic socialism” and Fidel Castro apparently are dealbreakers with the Sunshine State electorate.

“We must and can defeat Donald Trump in the most important election of our lifetimes. The time for unity is now and the candidate to unite behind is Joe Biden,” Fried asserted in an email from her Florida Consumers First political committee.

“Vice President Biden’s diverse coalition reflects the greatness of our nation. His selfless service will restore America’s moral compass, heart, and leadership, both at home and abroad. And with concerns rising over coronavirus,” Fried added, “steady leadership we can trust matters now more than ever.”

“When you vote today — and again in November — please remember that Joe has the experience and support to restore the soul of this nation, rebuild the middle class, and bring our country together,” Fried asserted.

Fried offered a similar message via Twitter, vouching for Biden’s “leadership and proven experience.”

“While we’re all watching and concerned about the coronavirus, your voice matters more than ever before,” Fried said, not offering any empirical proof for the proposition.

Polling suggests an early call is imminent.

More than 61% of likely Florida Democratic voters favor Biden, according to the most recent survey by St. Pete Polls commissioned by Florida Politics. Sanders was at 12% in that poll

Another recent poll shows a similar spread.

Biden, again with 61% of the vote, has a 36-point lead over Sanders among Florida’s Democratic voters, according to a new statewide survey by the Florida Atlantic University Business and Economics Polling Initiative.