fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Number of state coronavirus cases crosses 400

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Rick Scott, congressional Democrats urge closing all beaches

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ashley Moody, federal attorneys tackle coronavirus scams

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Local governments wrestle with whether to close beaches

Coronavirus in Florida

Doctors' orders: Florida Medical Association seeks telehealth expansion

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis: Coronavirus sampling swab shipment en route

Coronavirus in Florida

Number of state coronavirus cases crosses 400

Cases jump more than 10% since the morning update.

on

The number of reported novel coronavirus cases increased 10% Thursday evening with an additional death reported since the morning.

Department of Health (DOH) officials are now reporting nine deaths and 432 coronavirus cases in Florida. That includes 39 non-residents.

The most recent death occurred in Leon County after a person was transported to Tallahassee in critical condition before it was later confirmed she had COVID-19.

Broward and Miami-Dade counties have seen the largest concentration of cases in the state. Miami-Dade has 101 reported cases while Broward has 96. Palm Beach County has the next-highest count with 29 confirmed cases.

Public and private facilities have tested 3,254 individuals. Of those, 1,696 returned negative while 1,126 are still pending.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.