Number of state coronavirus cases crosses 400

The number of reported novel coronavirus cases increased 10% Thursday evening with an additional death reported since the morning.

Department of Health (DOH) officials are now reporting nine deaths and 432 coronavirus cases in Florida. That includes 39 non-residents.

The most recent death occurred in Leon County after a person was transported to Tallahassee in critical condition before it was later confirmed she had COVID-19.

Broward and Miami-Dade counties have seen the largest concentration of cases in the state. Miami-Dade has 101 reported cases while Broward has 96. Palm Beach County has the next-highest count with 29 confirmed cases.

Public and private facilities have tested 3,254 individuals. Of those, 1,696 returned negative while 1,126 are still pending.