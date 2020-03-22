Jacksonville coronavirus cases continue to jump as more tests come in

The Jacksonville area saw an increase in cases of the coronavirus — or COVID-19 — Sunday as the Florida Department of Health announced the number of infected people jumped by 12 Sunday.

The FDOH released new numbers at 11 a.m. Sunday and the total number of Duval County cases of Coronavirus increased to 37. Two of those cases in Jacksonville have resulted in deaths and 9 people have been hospitalized, according to the DOH website and news release issued by the agency.

The two deaths reported in Jacksonville were elderly men in their 80s. In the total number of those infected in Duval County, 20 are men and 16 are women. The youngest is an 11-year-old and the oldest is 91. The average age of those infected in Duval County is 65.

Most of the Coronavirus cases in Duval County have affected residents with 35 of those in the Jacksonville area being residents. Two are non-residents. Four of the cases are travel-related while 13 are not travel-related and another 20 cases are unknown.

In Duval County, a total of 406 people have been tested for the virus. Out of that, 309 people have tested negative while another 40 tests on people are still pending, the DOH said.

According to the DOH website and dashboard tracking COVID-19 statistics, there are a total of 830 reported cases in Florida with 13 deaths attributed to the virus so far. Out of the total number of cases, 768 are people who live in the Sunshine State while another 62 are non-residents. A total of 9,783 tests have been administered while 7,990 of those have tested negative and another 963 are still pending.

That pending number is down from the previous day and suggests testing still has not ramped up to the level officials had hoped.

The agency also reported there were 27,004 cases across the U.S. with 347 total deaths recorded. Globally, those numbers now stand at 318,662 worldwide and out of those there have 13,664 deaths.