fbpx
Connect with us

Jax

Duval Tax Collector to shutter walk-in service

Jax

Duval County update: 39 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Jax

Lenny Curry closes Duval County beaches

Jax

Former Jacksonville Councilmembers invoke Martin Shkreli in bid for new trial

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville City Councilman recovering after testing positive for coronavirus

Headlines Jax

For Jacksonville, the coronavirus outbreak is a race against time

Jax

Duval Tax Collector to shutter walk-in service

Many services will still be available online.

on

Amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases in Jacksonville, the Duval County Tax Collector’s Office has closed all branches of operations for walk-in service.

Residents of Jacksonville can still access many local tax functions, transactions and services by going to the agency’s website. But the main office on Forsyth Street in downtown Jacksonville and all branch locations in Duval County have been closed to foot traffic. 

Duval County Tax Collector Jim Overton said he doesn’t want to take any chances of potentially spreading the COVID-19 virus. 

“The health and safety of our employees and that of the community is at the forefront of all we do,” Overton said in a news release Monday. “While our physical offices will be closed, we will assign more employees to our call center, online and mail processing so we can still provide vital services to our customers in a limited capacity.”

The decision comes as Duval County’s count of positive coronavirus infections increased to 46 as of Monday morning. Two of those cases resulted in the deaths of two men in their 80s.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.