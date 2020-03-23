Duval Tax Collector to shutter walk-in service

Amid an increasing number of coronavirus cases in Jacksonville, the Duval County Tax Collector’s Office has closed all branches of operations for walk-in service.

Residents of Jacksonville can still access many local tax functions, transactions and services by going to the agency’s website. But the main office on Forsyth Street in downtown Jacksonville and all branch locations in Duval County have been closed to foot traffic.

Duval County Tax Collector Jim Overton said he doesn’t want to take any chances of potentially spreading the COVID-19 virus.

“The health and safety of our employees and that of the community is at the forefront of all we do,” Overton said in a news release Monday. “While our physical offices will be closed, we will assign more employees to our call center, online and mail processing so we can still provide vital services to our customers in a limited capacity.”

The decision comes as Duval County’s count of positive coronavirus infections increased to 46 as of Monday morning. Two of those cases resulted in the deaths of two men in their 80s.