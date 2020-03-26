fbpx
Connect with us

Influence

Retailers turn to Florida Retail Federation for online COVID-19 updates

Headlines Influence

Do abortions fall under elective surgeries? Some Florida Republican leaders want them stopped.

Influence

Mike Caruso tests negative for coronavirus after having to miss budget vote

Influence

Advocacy groups release plan to prevent COVID-19 outbreak at correctional facilities

Influence

No time for caviar: Animal rights group wants a veto on fish farm cash

Influence

Personnel note: Mike Tanner elected Florida Bar President-elect

Influence

Retailers turn to Florida Retail Federation for online COVID-19 updates

There is also a resource for small businesses impacted by the crisis.

on

The Florida Retail Federation has launched an online COVID-19 Resource Center for Florida’s retailers

The website provides relevant updates from federal, state and local governments and resources to assist Florida retailers during the coronavirus global health crisis.

“As guidelines and regulations change on a daily — and sometimes even hourly — basis, we want to provide Florida retailers with the latest information that impacts their business, their employees and their customers,” said Scott Shalley, President & CEO of the Florida Retail Federation.

The website provides specific guidance from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive orders regarding the state’s retailers. It also provides copies of the state of Florida emergency orders and Federal orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Additionally, since many local jurisdictions have separate orders, the Florida Retail Federation’s website provides specific guidelines from about two dozen cities and counties in Florida, when their regulations differ from the state.

There is also a resource for small businesses impacted by the crisis. This includes information on small business loans, re-employment assistance, and best practices on work from home policies.

The website also provides consumers with a one-stop roundup on store closures and adjusted hours, including those retailers that have special hours for seniors or other vulnerable individuals.

The Florida Retail Federation is the statewide trade association representing retailers — the businesses that sell directly to consumers. Florida retailers provide one out of every five jobs in the state.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here are the Florida communities with 'stay at home' orders in place.