Retailers turn to Florida Retail Federation for online COVID-19 updates

The Florida Retail Federation has launched an online COVID-19 Resource Center for Florida’s retailers

The website provides relevant updates from federal, state and local governments and resources to assist Florida retailers during the coronavirus global health crisis.

“As guidelines and regulations change on a daily — and sometimes even hourly — basis, we want to provide Florida retailers with the latest information that impacts their business, their employees and their customers,” said Scott Shalley, President & CEO of the Florida Retail Federation.

The website provides specific guidance from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive orders regarding the state’s retailers. It also provides copies of the state of Florida emergency orders and Federal orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Additionally, since many local jurisdictions have separate orders, the Florida Retail Federation’s website provides specific guidelines from about two dozen cities and counties in Florida, when their regulations differ from the state.

There is also a resource for small businesses impacted by the crisis. This includes information on small business loans, re-employment assistance, and best practices on work from home policies.

The website also provides consumers with a one-stop roundup on store closures and adjusted hours, including those retailers that have special hours for seniors or other vulnerable individuals.

The Florida Retail Federation is the statewide trade association representing retailers — the businesses that sell directly to consumers. Florida retailers provide one out of every five jobs in the state.