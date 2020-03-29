Connect with us

14 on Royal Caribbean cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus makes it harder for campaigns to ask for money

Titusville satellite manufacturer cites coronavirus in bankruptcy

Ron DeSantis wants airlines to stop coronavirus 'super spreaders'

Jacksonville health care workers to get additional protective gear for coronavirus response

Florida coronavirus cases cross 4,000 Saturday, death toll at 54
One of the world’s largest cruise ships — Allure of the Seas — will soon be based in Port Canaveral.

Oasis of the Seas is anchored in The Bahamas with crew isolated in cabins.

The Miami Herald is reporting Sunday morning that the Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Oasis of the Seas that returned to port in Miami earlier this month had at least 14 crew members who tested positive for the coronavirus, based on an audio recording the newspaper reviewed.

There had not previously been any reports on Royal Caribbean crew stricken with COVID-19 on that ship. The Herald reported that PortMiami records show the Oasis docked at the Miami  port the morning of March 24 and unloaded passengers. It left port later that day and is currently anchored in The Bahamas with the crew isolated in cabins there, according to The Herald.

The newspaper cited an audio recording on which the ship’s captain states, “At the moment, we have 14 that have test positive for COVID-19 onboard the Oasis of the Seas out of all we have tested.”

As with most cruise lines, Miami-based Royal Caribbean announced March 13 it was suspending cruise operations. However, several ships already were underway at that time the suspension kicked in. The company states that it expects to return to service on May 12 from most ports. Because of announced port closures, the company expects to return to service for Alaska, Canada and New England sailings July 1.

The Herald said the company issued a statement that read, “The health and well-being of our crew is our foremost priority. Crewmembers who exhibited symptoms were evaluated by our medical staff and remain under close supervision. In accordance with our health and safety protocols, our crew have been asked to self-isolate in cabins while we await confirmation of initial results from public health authorities.”

On March 8, the U.S. State Department advised Americans to not take cruises

On March 13, most cruise lines announced they would suspend cruise operations, though numerous ships were at sea, and many of those ships have subsequently encountered both COVID-19 outbreaks and difficulties returning to port anywhere.

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

