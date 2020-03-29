State adds 200 coronavirus cases overnight

State health officials now show 4,246 confirmed coronavirus cases as the Department of Health reported 208 new positive individuals overnight.

At least 4,077 Florida residents have COVID-19 and 56 have died from the disease. At least 594 people have been hospitalized, up 27 from Saturday night’s report.

Most of the state’s positive coronavirus cases are in South Florida, but the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas have become growing hotspots of the virus. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the first COVID-19 cases could have been in Florida weeks before the first case was confirmed this month and acknowledges community spread is underway in parts of the state.

Miami-Dade has 1,192 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, up from 11,21 Saturday night, while Broward has 838, up from 820. Palm Beach County shows 333 cases, up from 318.

Orange County counted 33 new cases, putting its tally at 246. And Hillsborough County now has 218 reported cases, up from 206.

Deaths reported Saturday included an 84-year-old Palm Beach County male and a 95-year-old St. Lucie County female.

The state has tested more than 45,000 individuals as federal and private resources and supplies have started coming into the state, allowing it to expand testing. The rate of discovery of positive cases continue to be close to 9%. More than 39,000 residents’ tests have come back coronavirus-free.

Department of Health (DoH) officials have identified five cases of community spread of the COVID-19 virus inside The Villages. A serious outbreak inside the community could have devastating effects infection is disproportionately more fatal for the elderly.

During a press conference Saturday, the Governor suggested suggested airlines should do their part to vet plane passengers who could be coronavirus “super spreaders.” He also announced Israeli-sourced hydroxychloroquine, a malaria treatment that President Donald Trump has touted as a possible cure, could play a role in combating coronavirus.

One highway checkpoint on Interstate 10 was live Saturday evening to stop people driving from Louisiana from entering the state without self-isolating, per an executive order by DeSantis Friday. The Governor announced plans to place a checkpoint on Interstate 95 to stop travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.