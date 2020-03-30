Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Times to furlough 8 employees, cut print distribution to twice weekly

2020 Headlines

2020 Watch: Will Donald Trump lead by addition or subtraction?

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Ron DeSantis to let retired disaster personnel return to work for coronavirus response

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida adds more than 500 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths overnight

Headlines Tampa Bay

Tiger King hype prompts Hillsborough Sheriff to re-up Don Lewis disappearance investigation

Coronavirus Headlines

Grandma is gone: Coronavirus keeps kids from older family
Tampa Bay Times David Straz

Headlines

Tampa Bay Times to furlough 8 employees, cut print distribution to twice weekly

Advertising revenue is in decline amid coronavirus business closures.

on

The Tampa Bay Times will temporarily reduce its print edition frequency to two-times per week beginning next week, the paper announced Monday.

The Times is also implementing eight-week furloughs for some staff members whose work has been affected by the virus and the resulting economic fallout, though the paper did not say which positions would be affected. Delivery personnel and workers at the paper’s print shop would likely take a hit.

“In the last two weeks, retailers have cancelled more than $1-million in advertising they had already scheduled. Until ad revenues recover, we must sharply reduce the costs of producing and delivering an edition in print,” Times CEO Paul Tash wrote in an email to subscribers.

Subscribers will receive the paper on Wednesdays and Sundays, the paper’s two largest circulation days. Papers will be delivered and available for purchase on news stands on those days.

The reduction is in response to what the paper describes as “unprecedented fallout” due to business closures and cut-backs resulting from massive social distancing efforts amid the COVID-19 crisis.

As businesses face hard economic times, the Times is experiencing a dip in retail and event-related advertising.

“Our commitment to journalistic excellence is unchanged,” Tash said. “What is changing, temporarily, is how we are able to deliver it. Readers can still get every bit of coverage online at tampabay.com and in our e-Newspaper, and we hope they will.”

The Times also prints and delivers national publications including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and USA Today. The Times said subscribers to those publications should contact those outlets for information on how they might be affected.

“These extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures,” Tash said. “All at the Times look forward to the day when our nation and community have weathered this storm.”

The Times had hinted at a reduction to its print produce in an email to subscribers earlier this month.

It’s a series in a string of financial troubles for the paper, both before and after the coronavirus pandemic began wreaking havoc on the economy.

Around the same time Tash emailed subscribers about a potential reduction in printed papers, the Times laid off 11 employees including several reporters. Longtime environmental reporter Craig Pitman was among them and the most forward facing writer affected.

Before that the paper sent a memo to employees notifying them of a temporary across the board pay cut of 10% and possible layoffs.

Tash along with Editor Mark Katches, General Manager Joe DeLuca, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Bruce Faulmann and Chief Digital Officer Conan Galatty each took a 15% pay cut.

The Times has been facing steady financial decline. Liens against the paper’s parent company now total more than $103 million, according to documents obtained by Florida Politics last June.

Two years ago, a group of investors including Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik, philanthropists Frank Morsani and Kiran Patel and their wives, developer Ted Couch and Washington Redskins part-owner Robert Rothman, BluePearl CEO Darryl Shaw, Times CEO Paul Tash and one other who has not been identified put up $12 million under the name FBN Partners to help the paper stay afloat.

FBN stands for “Florida’s Best Newspaper,” one of the Times’ slogans.

In 2017, the widow of Nelson Poynter who controls a trust that loaned the Times more than $9 million, sued the paper for defaulting on that loan, which at the time still had a nearly $8 million balance.

As of the end of 2017, the Times had net assets totaling nearly $40 million, according to the most recent 990 tax filing available.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida to set up more checkpoints to quarantine travelers.