Connect with us

Headlines Orlando

Osceola, Seminole counties see COVID-19 caseloads top 100

Coronavirus Headlines

White House projects 100,000 to 240,000 deaths in US from coronavirus pandemic if social distancing is maintained

Headlines Tech

Those without broadband struggle in a stuck-at-home nation

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Worst day yet for coronavirus in Florida: 1K new cases, 14 deaths

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Joe Henderson: Maybe Rodney Howard-Browne should use the brain God gave him

Headlines South Florida

Miami Beach to limit occupancy of 'essential businesses,' requires customers and employees to be six feet apart

Headlines

Osceola, Seminole counties see COVID-19 caseloads top 100

Meanwhile Orange County’s COVID-19 caseload increases 32% to 373.

on

Two more Central Florida counties saw their COVID-19 caseloads reach triple digits Tuesday as Osceola County added 16 new cases and Seminole County 15 new cases.

In the evening report posted by the Florida Department of Health, those put Seminole County at 110 people with confirmed cases of the disease, and Seminole at 103.

Meanwhile, Orange County continued its steep increase in people infected with the new coronavirus, adding another 73 cases since the evening report Monday,. That left Orange with 373 cases, more than four times as many as Orange County had a week ago.

Across Florida, there now are 11 counties that have recorded more than 100 patients infected with the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Lake County added 16 cases of the new coronavirus, for a total of 66 Tuesday evening; Volusia County added 11, to reach 80; and Brevard County added five cases, to reach 37.

The six-county Central Florida area now has 769 people with COVID-19, about the same number that Miami-Dade County had last Friday, four days ago. Miami-Dade now has more than 2,100 cases.

There were no new COVID-19-attributed deaths reported in Central Florida on Tuesday. There have been six to date.

There now are 161 COVID-19 patients in Central Florida hospitals, with 62 in Orange, 34 in Osceola, 25, in Seminole, 20 in Volusia, 13 in Lake, and seven in Brevard, according to the latest Florida Department of Health report.

Statewide, there now are 6,741 people with COVID-19, including 251 positive non-Florida residents isolated in the state. Tuesday’s 14 new fatalities statewide bring’s the state’s COVID-19 toll 85 deaths. Across Florida, there were 142 new hospitalizations reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 857.

Test results came back on more than 600 people across Central Florida Tuesday, including 400 for Orange County residents. Health officials now have test results for nearly 4,000 people in Orange County and more than 1,000 people in each of Lake and Seminole counties. Overall, test results have been reported for more than 8,500 people across Central Florida.

Both Orange and Osceola counties are under county-wide stay-at-home orders, effective through at least April 9.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

What you need to do to get your government stimulus check.