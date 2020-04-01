Osceola, Seminole counties see COVID-19 caseloads top 100

Two more Central Florida counties saw their COVID-19 caseloads reach triple digits Tuesday as Osceola County added 16 new cases and Seminole County 15 new cases.

In the evening report posted by the Florida Department of Health, those put Seminole County at 110 people with confirmed cases of the disease, and Seminole at 103.

Meanwhile, Orange County continued its steep increase in people infected with the new coronavirus, adding another 73 cases since the evening report Monday,. That left Orange with 373 cases, more than four times as many as Orange County had a week ago.

Across Florida, there now are 11 counties that have recorded more than 100 patients infected with the new coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Lake County added 16 cases of the new coronavirus, for a total of 66 Tuesday evening; Volusia County added 11, to reach 80; and Brevard County added five cases, to reach 37.

The six-county Central Florida area now has 769 people with COVID-19, about the same number that Miami-Dade County had last Friday, four days ago. Miami-Dade now has more than 2,100 cases.

There were no new COVID-19-attributed deaths reported in Central Florida on Tuesday. There have been six to date.

There now are 161 COVID-19 patients in Central Florida hospitals, with 62 in Orange, 34 in Osceola, 25, in Seminole, 20 in Volusia, 13 in Lake, and seven in Brevard, according to the latest Florida Department of Health report.

Statewide, there now are 6,741 people with COVID-19, including 251 positive non-Florida residents isolated in the state. Tuesday’s 14 new fatalities statewide bring’s the state’s COVID-19 toll 85 deaths. Across Florida, there were 142 new hospitalizations reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 857.

Test results came back on more than 600 people across Central Florida Tuesday, including 400 for Orange County residents. Health officials now have test results for nearly 4,000 people in Orange County and more than 1,000 people in each of Lake and Seminole counties. Overall, test results have been reported for more than 8,500 people across Central Florida.

Both Orange and Osceola counties are under county-wide stay-at-home orders, effective through at least April 9.