Jacksonville adds 64 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The number of confirmed Duval County coronavirus cases released Saturday showed a spike of 64 victims in 24 hours.

As of Saturday night, 387 victims had been infected with COVID-19 in Jacksonville. The number of fatalities in Duval County has held steady at nine for the past three days. But 44 people have been hospitalized in with the illness in Jacksonville, that’s up from the 39 hospitalizations reported Saturday morning on the Florida Department of Health coronavirus internet “dashboard.”

Tests for the virus have been administered to 6,790 people in Duval County. Out of those examinations, 6,329 have returned negative.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry posted on his Twitter account that the number of positive tests have stayed so low because residents have started to heed social distancing guidelines and Curry’s “Safer At Home” executive order that he signed this week.

“As of today, 5% of those tested for COVID-19 in our community have tested positive. Thank you for avoiding non-essential trips and activity. We will get through this together,” Curry said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

Out of the people infected in Duval County, 376 are residents of Jacksonville while 11 of the victims are from other areas of Florida.

The age range of the victims got younger, though, on Saturday. For most of the past week, the youngest Duval County coronavirus victim was 5 years old and that dropped to 4 Saturday morning. In the evening DOH report, a 1-year-old was recorded as the new youngest victim. The oldest person infected in Duval County is 97.

Across Florida, 11,545 people have been infected with the coronavirus. The number of fatalities attributed to coronavirus in the Sunshine State stood at 195 while another 1,470 people have been hospitalized.

Around the United States, 305,820 confirmed cases have been reported while 8,291 people have died nationally.